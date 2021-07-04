Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Upside Arms-in-Waiting Highlight All-Star Game Lead-Up

Weekly Waiver Wire Report

Note: My waiver wire report digs a little deeper and is slanted toward high-stakes leagues (15 teams)

Catcher

Elias Diaz

Playing time and success shifted in Diaz's favor over the past week or so. He has a six-game hitting streak (10-for-19) while also smashing a home run over his last four starts at home. As exciting as his hot run looks, Diaz offered no playable value over his first 119 at-bats (.151 with 12 runs, two home runs, and eight RBI). Diaz piqued the interest of fantasy owners over a half-season of playing time in Pittsburgh in 2018 (.286 over 252 at-bats with 10 home runs and 34 RBI). However, Diaz only makes sense as a C2 in deep leagues, with his best success coming at home (.253 with five home runs and 11 RBI over 88 at-bats).

First Base

Danny Santana

A slight hamstring issue by Bobby Dalbec cracked open a small playing time window for Santana this week. He has seven hits over his previous four games (16 ABs, three Rs, one HR, five RBI, and one SB). Santana struggled to make contact over his first 23 games after his call-up to the majors (.123 over 65 at-bats with two home runs, four RBI, and 20 strikeouts). With continued improvement, Boston should shift more at-bats his way.

Gavin Sheets

The White Sox sent Yermin Mercedes back to the minors after fading over his last 78 at-bats (.128 with no home runs and eight RBI). His struggles created an opportunity for Sheets after hitting .292 at AAA this season with seven home runs and 33 RBI over 161 at-bats. Sheets started his major league career with a four-game hitting streak (6-for-15 with two home runs and RBI). Chicago has the option to play him at 1B, OF, and DH. Sheet brings a 20/80 skill set while projecting to have a neutral batting average.

Second Base

Jace Peterson

With Kolten Wong placed on the injured list with a calf issue, the Brewers turned to Peterson to start at second base. He responded with a seven-game hitting streak (10-for-21 with nine runs, one home run, seven RBI, and one stolen base). However, his major league resume (.229 with 177 runs, 25 home runs, 157 RBI, and 43 steals over 1,556 at-bats) paints a low upside picture, making Peterson only a week-to-week fill in deep formats.

Alejo Lopez

The Reds called up Lopez this week after an excellent start to his season at AA and AAA (.360 over 200 at-bats with 41 runs, two home runs, 27 RBI, and six stolen bases). His walk rate (10.5) has top of the order upside while being extremely tough to strike out (8.9 percent strikeout rate). Lopez is only a steady bat due to his lack of upside in power and a low ceiling in speed.

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus

The A’s moved Andrus to second in the batting order a couple of times over the previous 10 days or so. He hit his first home run on July 2nd while adding two steals in his last five starts. Andrus is hitting .267 since June 1st with 14 runs, one home run, 11 RBI, and four steals. The only chase here is a bump in stolen bases in 15-team leagues.

Third Base

Jake Burger

The White Sox lost Jake Lamb with a quad issue, leading to Burger getting called up. His bat shined over 171 at-bats at AAA (.322 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI) this season. In his major league debut, he went 2-for-4 with one run. Chicago drafted him in the first round in 2017, but a significant Achilles injury cost him the previous three years. Burger fits in the buy-and-hold category in all formats.

Outfield

Jake Fraley

After a slow eight games (3-for-22 with one home run and two RBI) through the middle of June, antsy fantasy owners dumped Fraley back into the free-agent pool in 35 percent of 12-team leagues in the high-stakes market. Entering Saturday night, he has a four-game hitting streak (6-for-12) with three runs, two home runs, three RBI, and two steals. His stats in 2021 projected over 500 at-bats come to 71 runs, 29 home runs, 88 RBI, and 29 steals. The easy math screams that Fraley should be owned in all formats.

LaMonte Wade

Over the two-plus weeks, the Giants have had Wade in their starting lineup in 12 of 14 games, leading to 12 hits in 44 at-bats with nine runs, four home runs, 11 RBI, and one steal. He has more walks in his minor league career (317) than strikeouts (294) while hitting .275 with 43 home runs, 246 RBI, and 44 stolen bases over 1,755 at-bats. His power looks to be developing, with steals expected to follow.

Pavin Smith

Despite hitting .218 over his previous 87 at-bats with two home runs and seven RBI, Smith flashed power over his first two games in July (2-for-8 with two home runs). His window for at-bats improved after the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte on the injured list with a hamstring issue. Smith only works as an injury cover with bench value in deep leagues.

Starting Pitching

Hunter Greene

Greene made 10 starts between AA and AAA this season, leading to a 2.65 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 54.1 innings. His early struggles at AAA came from four home runs allowed over 13.1 innings, but he checked the upside boxes in every other stat. Unfortunately, his arm only has so many innings in the tank after sitting 2019 with TJ surgery and no minor league games last season. Greene looks to be next in line to be called up if the Reds need another starting option.

Tanner Houck

Garrett Richards (7.06 ERA and 2.06 WHIP) and Martin Perez (5.04 ERA and 1.72 WHIP) struggled in June, opening the door for Houck to earn a starting job in the majors. He landed on the minor league injured list for six weeks with an elbow issue. Since returning to the mound at AAA, Houck posted a 3.38 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts over 10.2 innings. On June 29th, he worked up to 67 pitches, putting him on a path to tossing five innings in his next start. Player to follow as Boston needs him in the majors.

Ryan Pepiot

If Trevor Bauer’s off-the-field issue lingers, the Dodgers may call up Pepiot from AA. Over nine games this season, he has a 2.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 34.2 innings. Batters only have 17 hits off of Pepiot. His fastball sits in the mid-90s while offering an elite changeup.

More MLB: