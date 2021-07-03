López Ejected After Beaning Acuña Jr. With First Pitch

Marlins starter Pablo López was not long for Friday's game against the Braves after hitting Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first pitch. As the latest episode in what's been an ongoing feud between Miami pitching an Acuña, López was granted no leeway and was ejected by umpire Dan Iassogna.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was also ejected. López was replaced by Ross Detwiler.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was also ejected. Acuña has devoured Marlins pitching in his young career, and unsurprisingly has admired his work while doing it. He's hit .330/.426/.700 with 20 homers in 51 games against Miami. He's also been thrown at six times now, counting the postseason, per David Lazar of the New York Post.

The trouble began in 2018 when Marlins pitcher José Ureña hit Acuña with the game's opening pitch, resulting in both benches emptying onto the field. The incident followed a streak in which Acuña homered in five straight games. Ureña was eventually handed a six-game suspension as a result.

After getting hit on Friday, Acuña later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Ozzie Albies in what was the game's only run, as Atlanta went on to win, 1-0.

The two teams will square off 11 more times this season, and Marlins pitchers will undoubtedly be warned before each one: throw at Acuña at your own risk.

More MLB Coverage: