Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Miami's Pablo López Ejected for Beaning Ronald Acuña Jr. on Game's First Pitch

Author:
Publish date:

Marlins starter Pablo López was not long for Friday's game against the Braves after hitting Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first pitch. As the latest episode in what's been an ongoing feud between Miami pitching an Acuña, López was granted no leeway and was ejected by umpire Dan Iassogna.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was also ejected. López was replaced by Ross Detwiler.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was also ejected. Acuña has devoured Marlins pitching in his young career, and unsurprisingly has admired his work while doing it. He's hit .330/.426/.700 with 20 homers in 51 games against Miami. He's also been thrown at six times now, counting the postseason, per David Lazar of the New York Post.

The trouble began in 2018 when Marlins pitcher José Ureña hit Acuña with the game's opening pitch, resulting in both benches emptying onto the field. The incident followed a streak in which Acuña homered in five straight games. Ureña was eventually handed a six-game suspension as a result.

After getting hit on Friday, Acuña later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Ozzie Albies in what was the game's only run, as Atlanta went on to win, 1-0.

The two teams will square off 11 more times this season, and Marlins pitchers will undoubtedly be warned before each one: throw at Acuña at your own risk.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

pablo lopez
MLB

López Ejected After Beaning Acuña Jr. With First Pitch

Marlins pitchers have long had issues with Acuña, and this time umpires were quick to act by ejecting López and manager Don Mattingly.

GettyImages-1229570066
Play
College Basketball

Master P's Son Signs $2M Deal After NIL Rule Change

Hercy Miller, an incoming freshman at Tennessee State and the son of rapper Master P, is taking advantage of the NCAA's NIL rule change.

josh donaldson (3)
MLB

Report: Mets Eyeing Donaldson as Trade Deadline Looms

The Mets are looking to upgrade at third base, and the former American League MVP could be a potential trade target.

Jun 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) lifts the Western Conference champions trophy following the series victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in game six of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

We Celebrate All Things CP3 (And Are Crushed Over Giannis)

Chris Paul to the finals. Will Kawhi stay with the LAC? Plus who else deserves to be in The Finals?

Italy beats Belgium in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Soccer

In Ending Belgium's Title Dream, Italy Gives Rise to Its Own

The bell may have tolled for Belgium's golden generation, while Italy's combo of youth and experience, attacking and defending, could see the Azzurri wind up coronated.

josh-gordon-cleveland-browns
NFL

Report: Gordon Files for Reinstatement After Suspension

Over the last three months, the NFL has randomly drug tested Gordon and he reportedly passed all of the tests, per ESPN.

Brazil faces Chile in the Copa America quarterfinals
Soccer

How to Watch Copa America: Brazil vs. Chile

How to watch as the two sides meet in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa America on Friday, July 2.

The Euro 2020 quarterfinal field
Soccer

Remaining Bracket, Quarterfinal Matchups at Euro 2020

The final eight at the European Championship are set, and it's hardly the quarterfinal field that most expected.