Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Running Back Rankings Explained

We are inching closer to the start of the 2021 NFL season, and with that, we're seeing an obvious increase in the number of fantasy drafts. That makes it more important than ever to put your players into positional “tiers.” Unlike my regular player rankings, which you can also find on Sports Illustrated, tiers group players of similar value together. So, if you miss out on a particular player, you can see others on his tier as an alternative.

Tier 1 – The Elite

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

McCaffrey and Cook are the consensus No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in most drafts, and for good reason. While he missed most of last season due to injuries, CMC scored an average of over 30 fantasy points in three games and has averaged 29.6 points in 19 games since 2019. Cook ranks second among running backs in fantasy points scored per game in that time, averaging 22.5 points, including 24.1 last season. Both backs are versatile, have little competition for touches, and project to be superstars once again.

Tier 2 – High-End RB1s

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Derrick Henry, Titans

Nick Chubb, Browns

You might be asking, “How in the heck is Kamara not on the elite level?" He sure was last season, ranking first in points among runners. But that was last season, folks. In my humble opinion, he will see a decline in touchdowns, and we're still not sure who the Saints quarterback will be in Week 1—it looks like Jameis Winston, but Taysom Hill is also in the mix. Check out other reasons Kamara isn't in the top tier here. Zeke had a poor 2020 season based on his previous high standards, but he'll return to prominence with Dak Prescott back under center. Henry will see a decline in rushing yards after his 2,027 last season, but he's still a top-five pick. Chubb ranked eighth in fantasy points per game among runners last season, and I like him in the middle of the first round.

Tier 3 – Mid RB1s

Austin Ekeler, Chargers

Aaron Jones, Packers

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Saquon Barkley, Giants

All four of these running backs could finish the season in Tier 2, but for now, they're all being selected as mid-RB1s in most drafts. Ekeler has big upside due to his receiving chops, and Jones has been a top-five runner in each of the last two seasons. Taylor was a top-10 runner as a rookie, and Barkley would be ranked higher if we knew for certain that he would be 100% back from knee injuries suffered in 2020.

Tier 4 – Low RB1s

Antonio Gibson, Football Team

Najee Harris, Steelers

Joe Mixon, Bengals

As reports suggest, Gibson's stock is on the rise. The Football Team would like to use him like the Panthers use McCaffrey. I'm not sure that will ultimately be the case, but it's good to hear coach Ron Rivera has that kind of faith in his second-year back. Harris has the talent to become a No. 1 fantasy runner for years to come, and he landed in a great spot with the Steelers. Let's just hope their offensive line isn't terrible. Mixon is on the border of the RB1/RB2 and is being picked no later than the middle of Round 2.

Tier 5 – High Upside RB2s

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

J.K. Dobbins, Ravens

Chris Carson, Seahawks

Edwards-Helaire suffered what is being called a “slight” ankle sprain, so fantasy fans should keep tabs on his status. Like CEH, Dobbins is one of the more popular second-year runners in fantasy leagues. Both players have a high level of breakout-ability. I see Carson drafted as a high RB2 in many leagues. While he has had his share of injuries, Carson is a featured back in a prominent offense and averaged 16 fantasy points in his 12 games last season. He has been coming off the board in the third round.

Tier 6 – Mid RB2s

D’Andre Swift, Lions

David Montgomery, Bears

Darrell Henderson, Rams

This trio of runners all have the potential to be high-end No. 2 backs, but they all come with question marks. Swift is uber-talented but could lose work to Jamaal Williams, who has been called a "classic A back" by Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. We all remember how good Montgomery was down the stretch last season, but he faced a line of poor run defenses and had no competition for touches. That won't be the case this season, as Tarik Cohen (?) and Damien Williams are both in the mix for touches. The Bears' offensive line looks bad. Henderson will get most of the work in the Rams backfield, but he has durability issues. He recently suffered a sprained thumb, and that gives Xavier Jones an opportunity to prove himself.

Tier 7 – Low RB2s

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Miles Sanders, Eagles

James Robinson, Jaguars

Jacobs was the RB8 a season ago, but the presence of Kenyan Drake has caused his stock to decline. He's being drafted as a low RB2 in most leagues, but I wouldn't be a bit surprised if he were on the high end of this tier at season's end. Sanders has the tools to be a solid No. 2 option, but he's dealt with injuries and failed to meet expectations a season ago. Robinson's stock is rising after Travis Etienne suffered a foot ailment in the second week of the preseason. The RB7 a season ago, Robinson will start being picked in the third to fifth rounds depending on how long Etienne will be sidelined.

Tier 8 – High Upside RB3s

Mike Davis, Falcons

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins

Kareem Hunt, Browns

Javonte Williams, Broncos

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

Michael Carter, Jets

Davis and Gaskin are expected to receive most of the touches for their respective teams, though the latter might end up in a committee in Miami. Hunt is second on the depth chart behind Chubb in Cleveland, but the Browns lean on both runners in their run-based system. Hunt was a top-10 back last season. Williams, Edmonds, and Carter all have the potential to sneak into the RB2 tiers, but it’s tough to see true featured roles for them to begin the regular season. Williams could be more useful in the second half.

Tier 9 – Mid to Low RB3s

Raheem Mostert, 49ers

Damien Harris, Patriots

Trey Sermon, 49ers

Travis Etienne, Jaguars

Melvin Gordon, Broncos

Mostert could end up being a bargain in this tier, as many fantasy fans have favored the rookie, Sermon, in the Niners backfield. Harris' stock is rising as the projected top runner in New England, but his ceiling isn't great due to a limited role in the pass attack. Etienne has moved down to the RB3 range because of his injured foot, so be sure to keep tabs on his status. Gordon is likely to open the season as the starter in Denver, but Williams looms in what could become a full-blown backfield committee in 2021.

Tier 10 – High RB4s

Nyheim Hines, Colts

Jamaal Williams, Lions

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

A.J. Dillon, Packers

James Conner, Cardinals

Gus Edwards, Ravens

Zack Moss, Bills

This tier includes many players who are projected to or are competing for secondary roles in their backfields. Hines might be the most consistent back of the bunch, as he was a top-20 runner last season and will see a regular role in the Colts' pass attack. I like Jones to start in Tampa Bay, but Leonard Fournette and Gio Bernard will get work. Williams, Dillon, Conner, and Edwards are all projected to be backups but could have standalone flex value when the matchup is right. Injuries to starters ahead of them could also vault all four into the RB2 conversation. Moss is competing to start in Buffalo, but the Bills seem committed to a backfield rotation with Devin Singletary.

