Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Tight End Rankings Explained

We are inching closer to the start of the 2021 NFL season, and with that, we're seeing an obvious increase in the number of fantasy drafts. That makes it more important than ever to put your players into positional “tiers.” Unlike my regular player rankings, which you can also find on Sports Illustrated, tiers group players of similar value together. So, if you miss out on a particular player, you can see others on his tier.

In the final part of this four-part series, let’s take a look at the tight ends.

Tier 1 – The Elite

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Darren Waller, Raiders

George Kittle, 49ers

Kelce, Waller, and Kittle are likely to be the first three quarterbacks off the board in most 2021 fantasy drafts. That will keep them off the radar for managers like me, who wait on the position until the middle rounds. Kelce has been the top fantasy tight end in each of the last five years, including a 2020 season that saw him produce the second-greatest year of all time at the position. Waller recorded a career-high 17.4 fantasy points per game, while Kittle averaged almost 16 points in his eight games and remains elite.

Tier 2 – High-End TE1s

Mark Andrews, Ravens

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

T.J. Hockenson, Lions

Andrews has averaged 12-plus fantasy points in each of the last two seasons, during which time he’s scored 17 touchdowns. He'll remain the top option in the passing game for Lamar Jackson. Pitts is a fantasy unicorn, as most rookie tight ends don't make a real fantasy impact. However, he's more of a wide receiver, and the trade that sent Julio Jones to the Titans opens up a ton of targets in Atlanta's pass attack. He'll be worthy of this level if he meets expectations, but there's a huge downside with Pitts too. Hockenson should dominate targets in Detroit and remains a locked-and-loaded TE1.

Tier 3 – Mid TE1s

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Noah Fant, Broncos

Logan Thomas, Football Team

Goedert's stock appears to be slipping in drafts as the Eagles still have Zach Ertz on their roster, but I'll take the discount. The offense will likely run a lot of 12 personnel, and their wide receivers all have question marks, including rookie DeVonta Smith. Fant was a top-10 tight end a season ago, but the Broncos have many mouths to feed in the offense. That limits his ceiling. Fant has also been dealing with an injured leg, but he is expected to be fine for Week 1. Thomas broke out a season ago, but can he duplicate that same level of success? For now, he’s in the middle of the pack in terms of TE1s.

Tier 4 – Low TE1s

Tyler Higbee, Rams

Robert Tonyan, Packers

Higbee’s stock is on the rise after the Rams lost Gerald Everett as a free agent. With veteran Matthew Stafford under center, Higbee has TE1 value in most drafts. Tonyan busted out to a top-five fantasy finish among tight ends last season, but can he score at the same pace as last season (11 touchdowns on 52 receptions and 59 targets). I do expect some level of touchdown regression, even with Aaron Rodgers back at the helm.

Tier 5 – High Upside TE2s

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

Evan Engram, Giants

Gerald Everett, Seahawks

Smith Jr. is one of my favorite sleepers at tight end, and he has TE1 upside this season with Kyle Rudolph out of the mix in Minnesota. Gesicki and Engram have both been top-10 tight ends in the past, but both are playing in crowded pass attacks for their respective teams. Everett is considered the favorite to earn the most targets among the Seahawks' tight ends this season. This quartet should all still be on the board in the later rounds.

Tier 6 – Mid TE2s

Jonnu Smith, Patriots

Hunter Henry, Patriots

Cole Kmet, Bears

Jared Cook, Chargers

Smith and Henry cancel each other out in terms of value in New England, as the team has many options in the passing attack. That means inconsistent stat lines as long as both players are healthy. Kmet could sneak into the fifth tier, but Jimmy Graham remains in the mix in Chicago and could hurt his touchdown potential in the Bears offense. Cook is on the older side of this tier, but Justin Herbert likes throwing the ball to his tight ends.

Tier 7 – Low TE2s

Blake Jarwin, Cowboys

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Anthony Firkser, Titans

Zach Ertz, Eagles

Eric Ebron, Steelers

Austin Hooper, Browns

None of the six tight ends in this tier have a huge ceiling as things stand. Jarwin will be the starter in Dallas, but there are a lot of weapons in the passing attack. Gronkowski was the TE8 last season, but can he duplicate that with Antonio Brown and O.J. Howard in the mix, in addition to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin? Firkser has some deep sleeper appeal as the top tight end in Tennessee. Ertz, Ebron, and Hooper have likely had their best statistical seasons and don't offer much potential for managers in 2021.

Tier 8 – Deep Fliers

Adam Trautman, Saints

Hayden Hurst, Falcons

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

Jordan Akins, Texans

Jimmy Graham, Bears

Dan Arnold, Panthers

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

I had Trautman ranked much higher on this list before the start of the preseason. But he's been used as a blocker often and suffered a leg injury against the Jaguars. Hurst was a top-10 tight end last season, but Pitts will eat up a lot of targets. The rest of the group doesn't bring much excitement in fantasy land, though Arnold is gaining a bit of steam as a sleeper. In all, none of these players is worth more than a TE3 spot.

