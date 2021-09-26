Week 3: Injury Updates, Best Bets, and Lineup Advice

Our analysts have DFS picks and player rankings to prepare you for Sunday's slate of games

Good morning! Welcome to another week of football, and thank you for starting your NFL Sunday with Winners Club.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

Injuries ravaged top-tier players around the NFL last week. See which players are active and inactive and who’s still questionable ahead of Sunday’s games and adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles)

Winners Club Live Stream

Get your Week 3 fantasy football lineup questions answered by Michael Fabiano and Jennifer Piacenti. Plus they drop their best bets and player props for Sunday's action.

Pregame Reading

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Fabiano updated his famed column as injury updates began to flow in later in the week. See which players he’s high and low on this week and why.

SI Staff Picks: Everyone is all over the Raiders spread against the Dolphins with the news that Tagovailoa is out. See what other bets our analysts like today.

DFS Lineup Help: Shawn Childs is here to help you craft a winning million-dollar lineup in DFS this week with explanations for each of his top options at each position.

NFL Betting Preview: Robin Lundberg and Bill Enright broke down the betting implications of four Sunday NFL games.

Play of the Day

Until Derek Carr’s DFS price catches up to his play level this season, I like him almost every week. He’s leading the NFL in passing yards and has impressed against two of the better teams and defenses in the league through two weeks. The Dolphins have a respectable defense, and neither Mac Jones nor Josh Allen carved them up in their first two games, but I like Carr to have a big day at home, especially if Josh Jacobs ends up not playing and Las Vegas is forced to rely even heavier on its passing game.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Good luck with your bets and matchups. I’ll talk to you on Tuesday.