Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Updates

The injury report for Sunday is lengthy. See which players are active and which are out here, and check back on si.com/fantasy for a live injury blog and follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter for injury news.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens — QUESTIONABLE

Jackson (back) is expected to play against the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and returned on Friday.

Carson Wentz, Colts — QUESTIONABLE

Wentz (ankles) is questionable against the Dolphins. He played in last week’s loss to the Titans and said on Wednesday his mobility has improved as he continues to recover from his ankle injuries.

Andy Dalton, Bears — DOUBTFUL

Dalton (knee) was downgraded to doubtful on Friday. He missed the team’s last game against the Browns. Rookie Justin Fields was named as the starter for the team’s bout against the Lions following a disastrous debut a week ago.

Running backs

Dalvin Cook, Vikings — QUESTIONABLE

Cook (ankle) is expected to play against the Browns, according to Schefter. He missed last week’s game against the Seahawks and Alexander Mattison started in his place.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers — OUT

McCaffrey (hamstring) left last Thursday night’s game against the Texans and will miss a few weeks. He is not going on injured reserve while he recovers. Rookie Chuba Hubbard is starting in his place.

D’Andre Swift, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Swift (groin) was limited in practice on Friday and is questionable against the Bears. He was listed as questionable heading into last week’s game against the Ravens and took 14 carries for 47 yards and a score to go along with significant receiving work.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts — QUESTIONABLE

Taylor (knee) is expected to play against the Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He practiced in a limited capacity the past week and has a fluid buildup in his knee.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team — QUESTIONABLE

Gibson (shin) is expected to play against the Falcons “barring any pregame setback,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders — QUESTIONABLE

Jacobs (ankle) will be a gametime decision Monday night against the Chargers, coach Jon Gruden said. Jacobs has missed the team’s last two games and had a long week to recover. However, the timing of the game (Monday Night) makes this a difficult decision for fantasy managers that don’t have Peyton Barber as a handcuff.

Melvin Gordon, Broncos — QUESTIONABLE

Gordon (rib/lower leg) is expected to play against the Ravens. He’s played in every game this season and is barely edging out rookie Javonte Williams for the team lead in carries.

Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams — QUESTIONABLE

Henderson (rib) is expected to play against the Cardinals after he practiced in a full capacity on Friday. Henderson missed last week’s game against the Buccaneers and Sony Michel started in his place.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers — OUT

Mitchell (shoulder) will not play against the Seahawks. Mitchell would be missing his second straight game. His absence doesn’t necessarily free up carries for rookie Trey Sermon after he was used sparingly against the Packers last week.

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks — OUT

Penny (calf) was moved to injured reserve late this week. He will miss his third straight game.

Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers — OUT

Bernard (knee) will not play against the Patriots Sunday night, coach Bruce Arians said. He was heavily involved against the Rams last week and Leonard Fournette may be the beneficiary of Tom Brady’s running back dump offs in Bernard’s absence.

Wide receivers

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks — QUESTIONABLE

Lockett (hip) is expected to play against the 49ers, according to Schefter. He briefly left last week’s game in the fourth quarter but returned.

A.J. Brown, Titans — OUT

Brown (hamstring) will not play against the Jets. He is considered week-to-week after leaving last week’s game early on and not returning. The Titans are without their top two receivers against New York.

Julio Jones, Titans — OUT

Jones (hamstring) will not play against the Jets. He left last week’s game in the fourth quarter. Jones is leading the team in receiving through three games but quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have to find a new top target in Jones and Brown’s absence.

Chase Claypool, Steelers — OUT

Claypool (hamstring) was injured in practice and will not play against the Packers. This is the second consecutive week Pittsburgh is missing one of their top wideouts as Diontae Johnson was out for last week’s contest against the Bengals.

Russell Gage, Falcons — OUT

Gage (ankle) will not play against Washington and will miss his second straight game. He is considered week-to-week.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens — OUT

Bateman (groin) was not activated off injured reserve for the game against the Broncos. The rookie has not yet played this season but returned to practice this week.

Darnell Mooney, Bears — QUESTIONABLE

Mooney (groin) went into last week’s game with the same injury designation. It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Mooney and Chicago’s offense as a whole.

K.J. Hamler, Broncos — OUT

Hamler (knee) will miss the remainder of the season. He’s the second Broncos receiver to go down this year after Jerry Jeudy was placed on injured reserve in Week 1.

Darius Slayton, Giants — OUT

Slayton (hamstring) will not play against the Saints. He left last week’s game and did not return. The primary pass catching duties now fall to Kenny Golladay and Evan Engram, who just returned from injury.

Sterling Shepard, Giants — OUT

Shepard (hamstring) won’t play against New Orleans after leaving the Falcons game last week. He did not return.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers — OUT

Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) was placed on short-term injured reserve after being ruled out for the Steelers game.

Tight ends

George Kittle, 49ers — QUESTIONABLE

Kittle (calf) will play against the Seahawks, according to Schefter. He was apparently “loudly telling teammates this week that he was playing,” according to Rapoport.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers — OUT

Gronkowski (rib) will not join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Foxborough for the revenge game, according to Schefter. He was injured in last week’s game against the Rams.

Jack Doyle, Colts — QUESTIONABLE

Doyle (back) was limited in practice on Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been the Colts’ leading tight end this season and would serve as a safety option for Brett Hundley, Indianapolis’ backup, in the event Carson Wentz isn’t able to go.

Gerald Everett, Seahawks — OUT

Everett (illness) will not play against the 49ers. He recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was not removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.