Week 5: Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Updates

The top two picks in most drafts this season, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey, might not be available this week

The injury report for Sunday is long and filled with top-tier talent. See which players are active, questionable and out here. As more news comes in closer to the 1 p.m. (ET) kickoffs, statuses will be updated. And follow @SI_Fantasy on Twitter for in-game injury news.

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos — ACTIVE

Bridgewater (concussion) has cleared protocol and will start against the Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bridgewater left last week’s game early and was replaced by Drew Lock, whom he beat out for the starting job in training camp.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers — OUT

Garoppolo (calf) will not play against the Cardinals, which means rookie Trey Lance will make his first career start. Garoppolo did not practice all week and left last week’s game early with the injury. Lance replaced him in that contest, a loss to the Seahawks.

Running backs

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers — DOUBTFUL

McCaffrey (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity this week but said he “definitely” has a chance to play against the Eagles. He missed last week’s game against the Cowboys and left Thursday night’s game in Week 3 against the Texans early with the injury. Rookie Chuba Hubbard has stepped into the starting running back role for Carolina.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings — QUESTIONABLE

Cook (ankle) is a game-time decision, coach Mike Zimmer said. Cook was limited in last week’s game against the Browns after missing the previous game. Alexander Mattison will see work with or without Cook in the lineup, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys — QUESTIONABLE

Elliott (knee) is expected to play against the Giants, according to Schefter. He missed Wednesday’s practice and practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. Coach Mike McCarthy said he expected Elliott to be available.

David Montgomery, Bears — OUT

Montgomery (knee) is expected to miss 4-to-5 weeks with a knee sprain. He went down in last week’s game against the Lions. Damien Williams will shoulder the rushing load in Montgomery’s absence.

Joe Mixon, Bengals — QUESTIONABLE

Mixon (ankle) is “trending toward playing in some capacity,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He was deemed week-to-week with a low-grade ankle sprain early in the week. Mixon missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If he can’t go, Cincinnati will opt for a committee approach with Samaje Perine and Chris Evans.

D’Andre Swift, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Swift (groin) is expected to play against the Vikings, according to multiple reports. He’s been nursing the same injury for weeks but has yet to miss a game this season.

Jamaal Williams, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Williams (hip) is expected to play against the Vikings, according to Schefter. He saw a season-high 14 rushes against Chicago last week but was not involved in the receiving game.

Melvin Gordon III, Broncos — QUESTIONABLE

Gordon (leg) is expected to play against the Steelers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals — QUESTIONABLE

Edmonds (shoulder) is expected to play against the 49ers, according to Schefter. Edmonds was limited in practice on Friday and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. He’s coming off his best game against the Rams, in which he ran for 120 yards.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers — QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell (shoulder) is expected to play against the 49ers, according to multiple reports. He has missed the team’s past two games and Trey Sermon and Kyle Juszczyk have been taking carries in the meantime.

Wide receivers

Calvin Ridley, Falcons — OUT

Ridley (personal matter) did not travel with the team to London to face the Jets. Atlanta will be without its top receiving option for the first time this season.

Amari Cooper, Cowboys — QUESTIONABLE

Cooper (ankle) is expected to play, according to Schefter. He played through injury last week against the Panthers and had his best game since Week 1.

Julio Jones, Titans — OUT

Jones (hamstring) will not play against the Jaguars. He will miss his second straight game with the injury, though the Titans get back A.J. Brown this week.

Chase Claypool, Steelers — QUESTIONABLE

Claypool (hamstring) is expected to play against the Broncos, according to Schefter. He missed last week’s game but Pittsburgh now has Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson all healthy.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team — QUESTIONABLE

Samuel (groin) is expected to play against the Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He made his season debut last week against the Falcons and caught four passes.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos — QUESTIONABLE

Sutton (ankle) is a game-time decision against the Steelers, according to Schefter. He rolled his ankle at Friday’s practice and joins a long list of injured Denver receivers.

Darius Slayton, Giants — OUT

Slayton (hamstring) will miss his second straight game. He did not play last week and left early in Week 3 against the Falcons.

Sterling Shepard, Giants — OUT

Shepard (hamstring) will also miss his second consecutive game. He and Slayton were injured in the same game very close together and have so far had similar injury timelines.

Tee Higgins, Bengals — ACTIVE

Higgins (shoulder) will make his return against the Packers. He had missed the team’s previous two games with injury and is back for a home showdown with Green Bay.

D.J. Chark Jr., Jaguars — OUT

Chark was placed on injured reserve this week after fracturing his ankle last Thursday against the Bengals. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Russell Gage, Falcons — OUT

Gage won’t travel with the team to London while he continues to receive treatment on his ankle

DeVante Parker, Dolphins — QUESTIONABLE

Parker (shoulder/hamstring) was limited in practice this week for the first time this season. Miami is especially thin at receiver after trading Jakeem Grant and moving Will Fuller V to injured reserve.

Will Fuller V, Dolphins — OUT

Fuller (finger) was placed on short-term injured reserve after an injury in last week’s game against the Colts. He will miss at least the next three games.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockensen, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Hockensen (knee) is expected to play against the Vikings, according to Schefter. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and did not practice Wednesday.

George Kittle, 49ers — OUT

Kittle (calf) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals as well as the next two games while he recovers from the injury that he’s been playing through.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers — OUT

Gronkowski (ribs) will not play against the Dolphins. This marks the second straight missed game for Gronkowski, who did not travel with the team to New England last week.

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team — OUT

Thomas (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks. He exited last week’s game early on and did not return. He’s currently third on the team in receiving.