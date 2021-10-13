October 13, 2021
FANTASY
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections (2021)

Joe Burrow is primed for a big Week 6 in this latest rankings and projections update thanks to a matchup against the Lions.
Author:

SI Fantasy is back in action for the 2021 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 5 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV/EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Updated: October 13, 2021

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

