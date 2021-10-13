Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 6: Tight Ends - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: 49ers, Falcons, Jets, Saints

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dalton Schultz at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Schultz has been on absolute fire in recent weeks, scoring 13-plus points in three straight games and at least 10.5 points in four of five on the season. He’s seen seven or more targets in each of his last three games as well, making him a popular target for Dak Prescott. The Patriots have been tough against tight ends on paper, but the competition hasn’t been all that impressive.

Start ‘Em

Dawson Knox at Titans (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): This one is obvious on paper, as Knox ranks second in fantasy points at a very thin tight end position. The Titans have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends, but like the Patriots, the competition hasn't been all that great. Unless you have Travis Kelce, Darren Waller or another big-time option, Knox needs to be in your starting lineup.

Hunter Henry vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a start ‘em last week, Henry saw eight targets and scored a season-high 19.5 fantasy points. He’s now put up at least 8.6 points in three straight games, including two with 13-plus, and I’d keep him active against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed nine-plus points to enemy tight ends three times, and the Patriots could be throwing a lot in the second half.

Tyler Higbee at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Higbee hasn’t put up eye-popping totals this season, but he has recorded nine-plus points in three of his five games. That’s not bad at what is a very thin position in the world of fantasy football. This week, I'd start him as a low-end No. 1 option as the Rams head east to face a Giants defense that’s allowed five different tight ends to score at least 9.5 fantasy points in a game this season.

More Starts

Zach Ertz vs. Buccaneers (Thur., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Mike Gesicki at Jaguars (London 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS)

Jared Cook at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Jared Cook at Ravens ($3,200)

Mo-Alie Cox vs. Texans ($3,100)

Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Chiefs ($3,000)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

David Njoku vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Njoku went absolutely wild last week, finishing with 149 yards, one touchdown and 27.9 fantasy points against the Chargers. However, I wouldn't chase the points as Njoku had scored a combined 18.1 points in his previous four games. The matchup against the Cardinals isn't great either, as their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Sit ‘Em

Robert Tonyan at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tonyan has been very difficult to trust as a touchdown-dependent tight end who has just one end-zone visit in five weeks. He has also seen more than four targets once, and he’s had a mere three red-zone targets. The Bears have been sneaky tough against tight ends, allowing just one touchdown and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position, so keep Tonyan on the sidelines.

Evan Engram vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Engram put up a decent stat line last week against the Cowboys, and he could see more targets this week with the glut of injuries the Giants have suffered on offense. Still, he hasn't stepped up in the stat sheets overall, and it could be Mike Glennon under center against a tough Rams defense. Their defense has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing tight end this season.

Tyler Conklin at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Conklin was a hot add off the waiver wire a few weeks back, but he's only had one notable game. I'd avoid him this week, as Conklin will face a tough Panthers defense that's allowed just one tight end (Dalton Schultz) to score more than 8.8 fantasy points against them. Kirk Cousins is also tied for 20th among quarterbacks in targeting tight ends in 2021.

More Sits

Cameron Brate at Eagles (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Dan Arnold vs. Dolphins (London 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS)

Cole Kmet vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

T.J. Hockenson vs. Bengals ($5,000)

Noah Fant vs. Raiders ($4,800)

Robert Tonyan at Bears ($3,800)

