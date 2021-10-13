Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: 49ers, Falcons, Jets, Saints

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Darrell Henderson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Henderson put up a nice stat line last week, scoring 16.9 fantasy points while seeing a 33.3 percent touch share. He did lose some red-zone looks to Sony Michel, but that’s not enough to keep him out of fantasy lineups. He’ll be a solid No. 2 option against the Giants, who have given up an average of 170 scrimmage yards and the fifth-most points to enemy running backs.

Start ‘Em

D’Andre Swift vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift is in a near-even rotation in the Lions backfield with Jamaal Williams, but the Georgia product has been far more efficient on a points-per-touch basis (1.13 to 0.88). I like Swift as a high No. 2 back this weekend, as he’ll face a Bengals defense that has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to five backs this season. That includes three performances with 20-plus fantasy points.

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Fournette at Eagles (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Fournette has become the top option in the Buccaneers backfield, as he’s seen a 35 percent touch share and scored nearly 38 combined points over the last two weeks. This week, he should remain in all starting lineups as Tampa Bay travels to the city of brotherly love. The Eagles have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing runners.

Zack Moss at Titans (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Moss has earned a bigger role in the Bills offense in recent weeks, as he’s seen a near 27 percent touch share in his last two games. He’s also seen seven red-zone looks compared to one for backfield mate Devin Singletary. This week, I like Moss as a flex option as the Bills face a Titans defense that's allowed 14-plus fantasy points to four different runners this season.

Darrel Williams at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams is expected to see a much bigger role in the Chiefs offense over the next few weeks, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out with an injured knee. The Football Team has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to a running back in each of its last three games, including 29-plus to Alvin Kamara and Cordarelle Patterson, so Williams should be seen as a nice FLEX option.

More Starts

Josh Jacobs at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Damien Williams vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Myles Gaskin at Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Latavius Murray vs. Chargers ($5,700)

Javonte Williams vs. Seahawks ($4,900)

Darrel Williams at Football Team ($4,900)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Chase Edmonds at Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Edmonds is coming off his worst stat line of the season, scoring just 4.4 fantasy points in a win over the 49ers. He has been dealing with a bum shoulder, and James Conner continues to put a huge dent in his touches in the red zone. Edmonds also has a bad matchup next on the slate, as the Browns have allowed just one back to score more than 10.2 points against them.

Sit ‘Em

Miles Sanders vs. Buccaneers (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Listed as a sit ‘em last week, Sanders had five catches but still scored just 10.1 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week too, as the veteran faces a bad matchup against the Buccaneers. No team has allowed fewer rushing yards to running backs, and just one runner has scored a touchdown on the ground.

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Harris vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Harris suffered injuries to his chest and ribs last week, so he’ll be playing at less than 100 percent against the Cowboys. The Dallas defense has been tough on running backs, allowing the eighth-fewest points to the position after five weeks. A projected negative game script could also mean fewer carries for Harris, who should be seen as no more than a risk-reward FLEX this week.

Devontae Booker vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Booker will take over as the Giants' new lead back in the absence of Saquon Barkley, who suffered an injured ankle in a loss to the Cowboys. So while he’ll be a volume-based FLEX option in many leagues, keep in mind that a matchup against the Rams and potential negative game script looms. With the Giants a mess of injuries, Booker could be in for a long afternoon.

Alex Collins at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Seahawks could be without Chris Carson for another week, which would open the door for Collins to start another game. He'll be a tough sell in fantasy leagues, though, as the Steelers haven't allowed a back to score more than 11.6 fantasy points against them this season. Their defense can cheat against the run, as Geno Smith will be starting in place of Russell Wilson.

More Sits

Damien Harris vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

A.J. Dillon at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mark Ingram at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Chase Edmonds at Browns ($5,600)

Devontae Booker vs. Rams ($5,400)

Damien Harris vs. Cowboys ($5,200)

