Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide Receivers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: 49ers, Falcons, Jets, Saints

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Chase Claypool vs. Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Claypool is coming off a huge game against the Broncos, posting 130 yards and a touchdown. He’s almost certain to see more targets with JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the season, and a matchup against the Seahawks makes him a great option. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts, including seven who have scored 16-plus points.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

• QUARTERBACKS

• RUNNING BACKS

• WIDE RECEIVERS

• TIGHT ENDS

• KICKERS

• TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

DeVonta Smith vs. Buccaneers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Smith has been pretty solid for fantasy managers, scoring 14-plus points in two straight games and in three of five on the season. He’s in the FLEX conversation this week as the Eagles face the Buccaneers. No defense in the league has allowed more fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, and game script could mean a lot of passes for the Eagles this week.

Michael Pittman Jr., vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman has been quietly solid for fantasy managers, ranking 24th in points among wideouts after five weeks. He’s again in the FLEX conversation, as the Colts face the Texans in an AFC South matchup. Their defense has allowed four wide receivers to score at least 17.6 fantasy points this season, and receivers lined out wide have averaged nearly eight catches per contest.

Emmanuel Sanders at Titans (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Sanders has been one of the best bargains in fantasy drafts after five weeks, scoring 13-plus points in three straight games including two games with 20-plus points. He’s a strong option this week against the Titans, who have surrendered eight touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Consider Sanders an attractive FLEX choice.

Laviska Shenault Jr. vs. Dolphins (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS): Shenault failed to meet expectations last week, scoring a mere 6.8 points in a loss to the Titans. I still like him as a FLEX this week, however, as the Jaguars face a Dolphins defense that’s given up the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. That includes the most points allowed to slot receivers, which is where Shenault runs the majority of his pass routes.

More Starts

Antonio Brown at Eagles (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Robert Woods at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jakobi Meyers vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Texans ($5,500)

Jakobi Meyers vs. Cowboys ($5,500)

Mecole Hardman at Football Team ($4,200)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Allen Robinson vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy football, ranking outside of the top 60 wideouts after five weeks. He’s failed to produce even against the most favorable of opponents, as the Bears have thrown the ball a league-low 35 percent of the time since Justin Fields has taken over as the starter. The Packers aren’t great against wideouts, but I can’t trust Robinson.

Sit ‘Em

A.J. Brown at Bills (Mon., 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): This is more of a warning than it is a true sit ‘em, because benching Brown with four teams on a bye isn’t realistic. Just keep in mind that this week's game against CB Tre'Davious White and the Bills is a tough matchup indeed. No wide receiver has produced more than 76 yards against their defense, a list that includes Tyreek Hill, Terry McLaurin, Diontae Johnson and Brandin Cooks.

Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Browns scored 42 points and Baker Mayfield threw for more than 300 yards last week, but Beckham Jr. still had just two catches for 20 yards. The disconnect between OBJ and Mayfield is apparent, making it tough to start the former with any confidence. The Cardinals have given up just 101.8 yards per game to receivers lined out wide, making OBJ a fade.

Robby Anderson vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Anderson has looked more like the less-productive, Jets version of himself this season, making him tough to trust in most fantasy leagues. He has a bad matchup next on the schedule against the Vikings, who have allowed an average of 99.8 yards per game to receivers lined out wide. With a lackluster target share also a problem, Anderson is a tough player to start this week.

Henry Ruggs III at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Ruggs has seen his value decline in recent weeks, as his numbers have declined in each of the last four weeks. His targets have dropped too, making him more of a bench player than a potential starter even in the bye weeks. Ruggs also has a bad matchup against the Broncos, who have allowed just three touchdown catches to opposing receivers lined out wide this season.

More Sits

Tyler Boyd at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

A.J. Green at Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Cole Beasley at Titans (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

DeAndre Hopkins at Browns ($7,800)

Adam Thielen at Panthers ($5,800)

Allen Robinson vs. Packers ($5,300)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter