Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: 49ers, Falcons, Jets, Saints

Week 6 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Matthew Stafford at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford has been phenomenal in his first four games with the Rams, throwing 12 touchdown passes with just three picks. He’ll be a top-10 option this week against the Giants, who have surrendered 20-plus fantasy points to three quarterbacks through five weeks. That includes big games from Teddy Bridgewater and Taylor Heinicke, who aren’t exactly among the elite.

Start ‘Em

Joe Burrow at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Burrow hasn’t put up massive totals so far this season, but he has scored multiple touchdowns in every game while posting over 280 passing yards in his last two contests. This week's matchup against the Lions isn't great on paper, but their defense clearly isn't one to avoid when it comes to the matchups. I like Burrow as a high-end No. 2 option.



Taylor Heinicke vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Heinicke put up a stinker last weekend against the Saints, but he had scored 20-plus fantasy points in each of his previous three games. I’d keep the faith this week, as Heinicke faces a Chiefs defense that has surrendered an average of 31.9 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in their last four games. That includes a combined 13 total touchdowns. Hit ‘em with the Heinicke!

Carson Wentz vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wentz looked great last Monday night, throwing for 402 yards and two touchdowns in a tough road game against the Ravens. Next on the schedule is a much easier matchup, as the Colts host a Texans team that has allowed three quarterbacks to score 19-plus fantasy points against them this year. Consider Wentz a nice option if you have injuries or the bye-week blues at the position.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Dolphins (London 9:30 a.m. ET, CBS): Fantasy managers in leagues that start multi-quarterback leagues should consider Lawrence a nice option this week. The rookie has looked better in recent weeks, scoring a combined 39.5 fantasy points in his last two games. He has a great matchup next on the schedule, as the Dolphins have allowed 12 touchdowns and the sixth-most point to quarterbacks.

More Starts

Jalen Hurts vs. Buccaneers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

Taylor Heinicke vs. Chiefs ($5,800)

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Raiders ($5,700)

Carson Wentz vs. Texans ($5,400)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Ryan Tannehill vs. Bills (Mon, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tannehill hasn’t been the same quarterback without former OC Arthur Smith, ranking just 21st in fantasy points at his position. He’s unlikely to bounce back this week, as the Titans host a Bills defense that has allowed just five touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points to opposing field generals. Unless you're desperate, I will sit the veteran in this difficult AFC matchup.

Sit ‘Em

Baker Mayfield vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): I was dead wrong about Mayfield last week, as he scored a season-high 23 fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers. However, I wouldn't chase those points as the Browns host a Cardinals defense that has allowed just seven touchdown passes and the eighth-fewest fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks. Unless you start multiple quarterbacks, I’d sit Mayfield this week.



Derek Carr at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Carr’s stats have gone south in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 21.7 points. He averaged more than that in his first three starts. Regardless, he should be on your bench against the Broncos in a tough road matchup. In six career games in Denver, Carr has scored 20-plus fantasy points just once. He’d also been held to just one total touchdown in four of those contests.

Justin Fields vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fields has won two straight games as the Bears starter, but that success hasn’t equated to fantasy points. In fact, he ranks 32nd in points among quarterbacks in that time. Coach Matt Nagy has gone to a very run-heavy offense with Fields under center, running the ball a league-high 65 percent of the time since Week 4. The Packers' defense isn't great, but Fields remains a fade.

Jared Goff vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): With injuries galore and four teams on a bye, you have to stick with your top options at the quarterback position in most cases. So while sitting Goff is somewhat obvious in traditional leagues, I'd also be wary of him in multi-quarterback leagues. The Bengals defense has been tough on enemy quarterbacks, allowing just 17 fantasy points per game after five contests.

More Sits

Daniel Jones vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jared Goff vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mac Jones vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Aaron Rodgers at Bears ($7,200)

Kirk Cousins at Panthers ($6,200)

Baker Mayfield vs. Cardinals ($5,900)

