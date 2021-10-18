October 18, 2021
The Hurry-Up: What Do the Raiders Do Post-Gruden, the Brilliance of Lamar Jackson, and Buy or Sell: Bills and Cardinals
Kareem Hunt Injury -- What's the Fantasy Impact?

How should fantasy managers react to the news of Kareem Hunt's injury?
Just when fantasy managers were ready to see Kareem Hunt pay dividends in the wake of Nick Chubb’s injury woes, Hunt is out of commission. The Browns were without Chubb due to a calf injury, and then Hunt suffered a calf injury of his own in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, and it’s been reported that he could miss “several weeks.”

Hunt had 66 yards rushing and three receptions for another 12 yards in the 37-14 loss to Arizona. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said it’s possible Chubb could return for a Thursday night game against the Broncos. If Chubb is not ready or returns in a limited capacity, the team’s other RB options are D’Ernest Johnson and rookie Demetric Felton.

Johnson has just three carries for 11 yards this season. Felton has yet to get his first NFL rushing attempt, but the former UCLA receiver has eight catches for 90 yards and a score.

So what’s the fantasy impact of Hunt’s injury? Here’s what SI Fantasy’s Michael Fabiano and Jennifer Piacenti had to say:

Hunt's absence means a push into the top tier among running backs for Nick Chubb, assuming he's able to return from a calf injury of his own. If Chubb can't go against the Broncos on a short week, D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton will be hot adds off the wire for Week 7.

With the uncertainty of Nick Chubb’s injury and the news that Kareem Hunt has officially landed on the IR, the Browns will likely turn to backup RBs Demetric Felton and D’Ernest Johnson during a short week. Felton is my preferred target. Felton’s pass-catching abilities make him a more versatile option in an offense that also saw OBJ leave and return with an injury on Sunday. He is the better complement to Chubb in the “Kareem Hunt” role when Chubb returns, and Felton can line up at RB or receiver. He is available in 91% of leagues.

