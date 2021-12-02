Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Fantasy Impact: Antonio Brown Suspended Three Games

Antonio Brown has been suspended three weeks for violating COVID-19 protocols and can't return until Week 16. How should fantasy managers handle the receiver?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and fantasy managers everywhere -- have been anxiously awaiting the return of star wide receiver Antonio Brown from an ankle injury. Now they must wait an extra three weeks, as Brown is one of three players that were suspended Thursday for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

antonio-brown-accused-fake-vaccine-card-punishment

Brown was suspended along with fellow Buccaneer Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III, the NFL announced Thursday. In a review conducted by the NFL and NFLPA, it was determined the three players misrepresented their vaccination status.

SEE ALSO: A Fake Vaccine Card Would Be the NFL's Most Serious Breach of COVID-19 Protocol Yet

Brown's absence is not only bad news for fantasy managers who have the Bucs receiver on their roster. It's also troubling for those who have been relying on Tom Brady all season. While Brady currently stands at QB3 in terms of fantasy points per game, his numbers have dropped considerably with Brown sidelined.

Brown hasn't played since Week 6. In the first six weeks of the season, Brady had four games with at least 27 fantasy points. Since Brown's injury, Brady has yet to score 27 in a game. He hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game since Week 8.

Brown is eligible to return -- and presumably healthy -- in Week 16. For fantasy managers leaning on Brady, will that be too late?

