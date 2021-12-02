Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Publish date:

Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Tom Brady is atop the Week 13 quarterback rankings in a plus matchup vs. the Falcons.
Author:

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season! We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the fantasy regular season. Let's continue to make that final push into the fantasy playoffs. 

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 13 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'EmQUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 13 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

SI Recommends

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

  1. Tom Brady, TB (at ATL)
  2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at PIT)
  3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NE)
  4. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DEN)
  5. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NYJ)
  6. Kyler Murray, ARI (at CHI)
  7. Dak Prescott, DAL (at NO)
  8. Justin Herbert, LAC (at CIN)
  9. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. JAC)
  10. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at DET)
  11. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. LAC)
  12. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. SF)
  13. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. DAL)
  14. Carson Wentz, IND (at HOU)
  15. Derek Carr, LV (vs. WAS)
  16. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at LV)
  17. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NYG)
  18. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at SEA)
  19. Mac Jones, NE (at BUF)
  20. Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (at KC)
  21. Tyrod Taylor, HOU (vs. IND)
  22. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. TB)
  23. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. BAL)
  24. Andy Dalton, CHI (vs. ARI)
  25. Jared Goff, DET (vs. MIN)
  26. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at LAR)
  27. Mike Glennon, NYG (at MIA)
  28. Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. PHI)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

More Fantasy coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

San Francisco 49ers Elijah Mitchell
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Running Backs

Elijah Mitchell will run all over the Seahawks' struggling defense.

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a backflip while celebrating his touchdown catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill will look to exploit the Broncos' defense in Week 13.

Las Vegas Raiders Foster Moreau
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Tight Ends

With Darren Waller likely out, Foster Moreau climbs all the way into TE1 territory vs. the Football Team.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Austin Ekeler is poised for another huge week in a battle vs. the Bengals.

nfl-extra-scoring-doink-points-justin-tucker
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Kickers

Look for big kicks and big points from Justin Tucker vs. the Steelers.

aaron-donald-rams
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Team Defenses

The Rams' defense will look to get back on track vs. the Jaguars.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) talks to forward Kevin Durant (7) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

Is James Harden’s Decline Real or Temporary?

What's behind Harden's inconsistency? Examining the Beard's complicated start to the season.

Billie Jean King is the recipient of Sports Illustrated's 2021 Muhammad Legacy Award.
Play
Sportsperson

Billie Jean King Wins SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Unwavering in her fight for equality, she is the recipient of an honor that celebrates sportsmanship and impact.