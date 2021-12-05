The injury report for this week is dotted with fantasy stars. Running back was hit particularly hard—Dalvin Cook, D’Andre Swift and Melvin Gordon were all ruled out ahead of time. The Cardinals should get the tandem of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back on the field. Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurts, two of the top scorers at their respective positions, are out.

Catch up on the latest injury news before Sunday’s games begin.

Teams on bye: Browns, Packers, Titans, Panthers

Quarterbacks

Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Murray (ankle) is expected to make his return for the NFC-leading Cardinals against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He last played in Week 8. Arizona is 2-1 without him.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles—OUT

Hurts (ankle) may miss his first game of the season against the Jets, according to multiple reports. The team wants to see how he feels on Sunday before making any final decisions. If Hurts cannot go, backup Gardner Minshew would start in his place.

Justin Fields, Bears—DOUBTFUL

Fields (ribs) is doubtful against the Cardinals. He was out for the team’s Week 12 win against the Lions. Andy Dalton started in his place on Thanksgiving and will do so again on Sunday.

Daniel Jones, Giants—OUT

Jones (neck) has been ruled out against the Dolphins and will miss his first game of the season. Backup Mike Glennon will start in place of Jones.

Running backs

Dalvin Cook, Vikings—OUT

Cook (shoulder) was ruled out against the Lions. He was carted off the field in Week 12 and will miss his third game of the season. Alexander Mattison will start in Cook’s place. The expectation is for Cook to miss at least two games, which would mean a Week 15 return against the Bears.

D’Andre Swift, Lions—OUT

Swift (shoulder) left Week 12’s game early and will not play against the Vikings. This will be the first game of the season that Swift will miss. Jamaal Williams will start in his place.

Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams—QUESTIONABLE

Henderson (thigh) will be tested prior to the game against the Jaguars, though Schefter reported the Rams are not optimistic about his availability. He has only missed one game this season. Sony Michel is in line for an expanded workload with or without Henderson.

Melvin Gordon, Broncos—OUT

Gordon (hip/shoulder) was ruled out against the Chiefs and will miss his first game of the season. This opens the door for Javonte Williams, whom the Broncos drafted in the second round, to shoulder the bulk of the running back work.

James Robinson, Jaguars—QUESTIONABLE

Robinson (heel, knee) plans to try to play against the Rams, according to Schefter. Robinson has only missed one game so far this season.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs, Raiders—QUESTIONABLE

Jacobs (ankle) is expected to play against Washington, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jacobs has not missed a game since Week 3 and is coming off his best rushing output of the season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs—QUESTIONABLE

Edwards-Helaire (illness) is expected to play against the Broncos, according to multiple reports. He made his return from a five-game absence in Week 11 and Kansas City was on bye last week.

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team—OUT

McKissic (concussion) was ruled out against the Raiders. Sunday will be his first missed game of the year.

Alex Collins, Seahawks—QUESTIONABLE

Collins (abdomen) remains questionable heading into Sunday against San Francisco. Seattle just signed veteran Adrian Peterson and is activating him off the practice squad. Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are both questionable as well.

Boston Scott, Eagles—QUESTIONABLE

Scott (illness) is expected to play against the Jets, according to Schefter. Jordan Howard is out.

Wide receivers

Deebo Samuel, 49ers—OUT

Samuel (groin) was ruled out against the Seahawks. He has been utilized more as a running back than as a receiver in recent weeks to great success.

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Hopkins (hamstring) will play against the Bears, according to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. He has not played since Week 8. Arizona returns its top pass catcher and quarterback after sustained absences.

Brandin Cooks, Texans—QUESTIONABLE

Cooks (illness) is expected to play against the Colts, according to Schefter. Houston’s top wide receiver has not missed a game this season.

Corey Davis, Jets—QUESTIONABLE

Davis (groin) is a game-time decision against the Eagles. He missed his third game of the season in Week 12.

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams—QUESTIONABLE

Beckham (hip) is expected to play against the Jaguars, according to Rapoport. He should also be a bigger part of Los Angeles’ offense, according to the same report.

Allen Robinson, Bears—DOUBTFUL

Robinson (hamstring) remains doubtful against the Cardinals. He has not played since Week 9.

Kadarius Toney, Giants—DOUBTFUL

Toney (oblique/quad) remains doubtful heading into Sunday against the Dolphins. He was out for Week 12, his third missed game of the season.

Sterling Shepard, Giants—DOUBTFUL

Shepard (quadriceps) is still doubtful against the Dolphins. He last played in Week 8 and has only appeared in five games this season.

Tight ends

Darren Waller, Raiders—OUT

Waller (back/knee) was ruled out against Washington. This marks the second game Las Vegas’ top option has missed this season. Foster Moreau will start in his place.