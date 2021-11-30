It’s Week 13, or as I like to call it, “Handcuff Appreciation Week.”

After the brutal loss of Derrick Henry, fantasy football managers are now without Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, and likely also D’Andre Swift and Alvin Kamara- at least for the next few weeks. Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a knee injury and will likely also be limited. Aaron Jones may continue to take a backseat to AJ Dillon until he’s fully healthy.

For those of you who were smart enough to handcuff your first-round picks, good for you. You are probably well on your way to the fantasy playoffs. If you didn't grab your handcuff, or if you had to release him for the bye-week crunch, the good news is there's a pretty good chance there's a league-winner on your waiver wire right now. This is the time of the year when some fresh legs could make an impact and carry you to victory.

Green Bay, Tennessee, Cleveland, and Carolina are all on bye this week.

I hope you saved some of that FAAB because now is the time to use it.

Quarterbacks - Waiver Wire Adds

Taysom Hill (NO)

Rumor has it there will be a change at QB this week for the Saints, with Taysom Hill taking first-team reps on Monday. We know from last year that Hill is the kind of QB that can provide you a solid fantasy floor because of his mobility. He just signed a nice contract with the Saints, and he should come out ready to play hard vs. a Cowboys defense that has allowed an average of 22.9 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs.

FAAB: 6%

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Despite holding Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to zero touchdowns and only seven points, I still like this matchup for Miami. Tua didn't get the memo that the Panthers were a tough defense last week when he led them to a win, and the sophomore QB seems to be improving each week. He's worth a flier in deep leagues, as is Daniel Jones for your DFS GPP lineups.

FAAB: 1%

Jimmy Garappolo (SF)

Jimmy G continues to put together solid fantasy performances, and this week he gets a Seattle team that has surrendered the most passing yards per game to their opponents. It’s not flashy, but it should get the job done.

FAAB: 1%

More QB: Teddy Bridgewater (DEN), Taylor Heinecke (WFT)

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

Alexander Mattison (MIN)

Usually, this article is limited to players available in 60% of leagues or more, but today I want to make sure no one misses out on the chance to grab Alexander Mattison, who is available in 49% of leagues. Dalvin Cook is dealing with a torn labrum and could be out for multiple weeks. We've seen Mattison step into this role with success before, and this week the Vikings have a tasty matchup with the hapless Detroit run defense. Detroit has surrendered an average of 27 PPR points per game to opposing running backs this year. In the two games without Dalvin Cook this season, Mattison saw 51 carries and 15 targets for 324 yards and a touchdown. Bid high.

FAAB: up to 51%

Jamaal Williams (DET)

D'Andre Swift is day to day with a shoulder injury, and Jamaal Williams will likely lead this backfield vs. the Vikings this week. On Sunday, Williams had his largest workload of the season, seeing 15 carries for 65 yards and catching all five of his targets for another 18 through the air. Even before Swift left the game, the running backs were evenly splitting the carries. Perhaps the Lions want to make sure not to run Swift into the ground. The Vikings are a middling run defense, and one more interesting stat: in 593 career NFL carries, Jamaal Williams has never fumbled the football. He's available in 61% of leagues.

FAAB: 11%

Dontrell Hilliard (TEN)

Tennessee is completely beat up. Not only are they without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, but AJ Brown was also officially added to the IR last weekend. Dontrell Hilliard has been the guy picking up the slack for two weeks now, and he was highly efficient again on Sunday. Hilliard ran the ball 12 times for 130 yards and a score, and he also caught one of his two targets for two yards and lost a fumble. We have to wait and see how Tennessee will use this split backfield, but my guess is there's plenty of opportunities to go around. The Titans are on a much-needed bye this week but don't miss out on this bench stash.

FAAB: 11%

D’Onta Foreman (TEN)

Tennessee will never be able to replace Derrick Henry, but it looks like they may have found a couple of RBs that can combine to come close. Dontrell Hilliard had the bigger fantasy day after finding the end zone, but D'Onta Foreman was still heavily involved, carrying the ball 19 times for 109 yards vs. New England on Sunday. He also caught one target for five yards and lost a fumble. With a beat-up receiving corps, it makes sense that Tennessee will continue to lean on their run game, and Foreman should be added in all leagues. He's available in 54% of leagues.

FAAB: 11%

Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

By now, you have probably heard Christian McCaffrey is out for the rest of the season. Now, after you punch a pillow and cry into your beer, put on that game face and attack the waiver wire. If you didn't hold onto Hubbard, the odds are good he's still on the wire. Sure, it's not a great strength of schedule moving forward, and this is a lackluster offense, but we need warm bodies here. Hubbard filled in decently during CMC's absence earlier in the season, and he is the clear lead back for the next five weeks. Carolina is on bye this week, so you may be able to sneak him through for a lower bid. He's available in 63% of leagues.

FAAB: 7%

Boston Scott (PHI)

Philadelphia has committed to running the ball; they haven't committed to who is running the ball. But, what we can see is that Boston Scott has stayed involved even after the return of Miles Sanders. Scott has not played less than 33% of the snaps since Week 7, and Sunday, he played 50% of them. He also saw 45% of the team's rushes with 15, while Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders combined for a total of 17. It's anyone's guess who will lead the backfield in any given week, but Scott has the opportunity to provide you with a decent floor. All the Philadelphia running backs could have a good day this week, as the Jets have surrendered an average of 36 PPR points per game to opposing running backs. Scott is available in 81% of leagues.

FAAB: 6%

Tevin Coleman (NYJ)

Speaking of the Jets, Tevin Coleman also has a nice matchup this weekend. Michael Carter remains sidelined for a few more weeks, and Coleman, Ty Johnson, and Austin Walker will likely split carries. Sunday, Coleman led the backfield with 16 carries and three targets for two catches and 69 total yards. The Eagles have allowed an average of 25.8 PPR points per game to opposing running backs.

FAAB: 4%

More RB: Matt Breida (BUF), Ronald Jones (TB), Tony Jones, Jr (NO), Jordan Howard (PHI), Sony Michel (LAR)

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

Kendrick Bourne (NE)

Kendrick Bourne makes this list for the third time this season, and THIS TIME I REALLY MEAN IT. But, seriously, the New England Patriots look like a team on a mission, and Kendrick Bourne is an important piece of this surging offense. Bourne has shown the ability to make plays in whatever way is needed. Two weeks ago vs. Cleveland, he showed off his prowess in the run game, rushing three times for 43 yards, catching four passes for another 98 through the air, and finding the end zone. Last Sunday, he caught five of his six targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He now has five receiving touchdowns on the season, only behind Hunter Henry for the Patriots. He’s available in 77% of leagues.

FAAB: 7%

Josh Reynolds (DET)

After starting the month as a healthy scratch for the Titans (oops, Tennessee—too bad you can't take that one back), Reynolds looks to be set as the WR1 for Detroit. Showing off their chemistry from years past, Goff and Reynolds connected for a touchdown and 70 yards on only five targets in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day "cover" for the Lions. Sure, Jared Goff is the one throwing him the football, and this offense has limited upside, but it's hard to find a WR1 on the wire. There's no other competition in Detroit—even D'Andre Swift is banged up. Next up is a Vikings defense that has surrendered an average of 250 passing yards per game to their opponents across the last four contests. This is your chance. Reynolds is available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB: 6%

Russel Gage (ATL)

With no Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage moves into the WR1 spot by default. He’s led the team in targets with 15 across the last two contests, and this week Atlanta faces a Tampa Bay team that just surrendered 306 yards and three passing touchdowns to Carson Wentz and the Colts.

FAAB: 5%

DeSean Jackson (LV)

Speaking of WR1, you can find on the wire, DeSean Jackson showed off this speed in Prime Time vs. the Cowboys in a Thanksgiving Day shootout. Jackson caught three of his four targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' win. Darren Waller has a strained IT band in his knee, and his status is unclear for Sunday's contest; Jackson will certainly see opportunity vs. a Washington Football Team that has surrendered an average of 41 PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers.

FAAB: 4%

TY Hilton (IND)

Carson Wentz targeted multiple receivers in Sunday’s duel with the Bucs, but Wentz went to Hilton when it was important. Hilton caught four of his five targets for 28 yards, including a spectacular grab for a score on Sunday. This weekend’s matchup vs. the Texans is a juicy one, and Hilton has been known to torch this Houston secondary in years past.

FAAB: 4%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GB)

Valdes-Scantling has seen a whopping 19 targets across the past two contests for 183 yards and a score. The Packers are on a bye this week, but that means you may be able to get MVS at a discount. Randall Cobb left Sunday's game with a groin injury, Robert Tonyan is out for the season, and in Week 14, the Packers get a Chicago team that has surrendered an average of 37.1 PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers.

FAAB: 4%

More WR: Curtis Samuel (WFT), Van Jefferson (LAR), Gabriel Davis (BUF), Rondale Moore (ARI)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

Cole Kmet (CHI)

Kmet has been featured in this article more than a few times, and he's going to stay here until he's more than 24% rostered. Kmet had a solid outing Thursday with Andy Dalton under center, catching eight of 11 targets for 65 yards. Kmet continues to play 85% of the team's snaps—the same amount as David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney. Kmet is available in 76% of leagues.

FAAB: 6%

Foster Moreau (LV)

Should Waller miss the contest on Sunday, Foster Moreau is a must-add. The last time the Raiders were without Waller, Moreau stepped and caught all six of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown. It's a favorable matchup vs. the Washington Football team, and Moreau is available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB: 3%

Jack Doyle (IND)

Doyle led all Colts receivers on Sunday with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also has three touchdowns in his last six games. This week's matchup vs. Houston is a great one, as the Texans have surrendered the eighth-most PPR points per game to opposing tight ends.

FAAB: 3%

More TE: Jared Cook (LAC), Jonnu Smith (NE), Ryan Griffin (NYJ), James O’Shaughnessy (JAX)

More fantasy coverage: