Fantasy Playoff Strength of Schedule Watch List

Before we start talking about fantasy playoff strength of schedule, let’s get one thing clear: If you’re fortunate enough to reach the fantasy playoffs, you’re ridin’ the horses that got you here. Unless Josh Allen got you here, and he can’t get out of that walking boot in time to play Sunday. Ouch.

If your team’s been good enough to reach the postseason, then it’s good enough to go all the way without having to make any drastic moves. Still, between injuries and bad matchups, there are moves to make. Allen, the top-scoring fantasy QB, is believed to have a mild case of turf toe. Assuming he’s good to go, you’re not benching him just because his Week 15 opponent (Carolina) allows the fifth-lowest fantasy points per game (FPPG) to quarterbacks, and his Week 16 opponent (New England) allows the second-fewest.

Speaking of Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense, they take on everyone’s fantasy MVP, Jonathan Taylor, this week. Given Belichick’s reputation for neutralizing his opponent’s No. 1 offensive weapon, does that mean you’re benching Taylor this week? Of course not! But admit it, you’re starting to sweat just a little.

Fear not, though. As long as fantasy managers with Taylor can survive the Patriots, they’ll see Taylor face a middle-of-the-pack Cardinals run defense in Week 16 and then the Raiders, who allow the third-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to running backs in Week 17.

So don’t be ruled by strength of schedule, but don’t ignore it, either. With that said, here are seven strength of schedule notes to keep in mind for the fantasy playoffs:

Don’t look now, but Ben Roethlisberger has 11 TD passes in his last five games. On paper, Roethlisberger’s next two opponents are in the bottom 10 in FPPG to quarterbacks (though Week 16 foe Kansas City has been playing much better of late).

Coming off a bye, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has one of the softest three-game stretches of pass defenses: home vs. Jets (fifth-most FPPG to QBs), at Saints (12-most), at Titans (seventh-most). Before their Week 14 bye, rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle was on fire. Waddle could be the most dangerous WR in the fantasy playoffs with this schedule.

The Falcons have only allowed 300 passing yards in a game twice this season. However, upon further review, they have played very few games against dangerous passing teams. The 49ers host Atlanta in Week 15 and don’t be surprised if Jimmy Garoppolo puts up some really good numbers. After Atlanta, the 49ers play Tennessee and Houston, so it’s possible that all their key offensive weapons will have value during the fantasy playoffs.

How much do you trust any Eagles receivers? During the fantasy playoffs, they’ve got two games against Washington (third-most FPPG to wide receivers) sandwiched around the Giants (eighth-most).

After he caught two passes for 76 yards and a score Sunday night, Bears WR Damiere Byrd might get some waiver attention this week. As Justin Fields gets more comfortable under center and develops a rapport with Byrd, it’s worth noting that the Bears’ next three opponents are the Vikings, Seahawks and Giants.

If Washington’s Logan Thomas hadn’t suffered a season-ending injury last week, he could have been a major player during the fantasy playoffs. The Football Team has far and away the best three-game stretch for a tight end, featuring two games against an Eagles defense that allows the most FPPG to tight ends. With that in mind, Washington’s Ricky Seals-Jones could be an option for those who might be desperate.

In an inconsistent season, Josh Jacobs has put together three solid weeks in a row – but don’t bank on him to keep up that momentum. The Raiders' next three games are against the Browns, Broncos and Colts – all among the top nine in fewest FPPG against running backs.

