Fantasy Football Week 15 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings
Stay on top of every position's rest-of-season rankings, including individual defensive players (IDP). You can use them to get a feel for trade value or if you need to make a tough waiver wire decision. Rankings should always be thought of as guides. Trust your gut and make the call that feels right to you.
Week 15 rest-of-season (ROS) rankings
(Note: Use position tabs at the bottom of the spreadsheet to cycle through.)
Updated: December 16, 2021
