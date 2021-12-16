Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Playoff Edition
Publish date:

Fantasy Football Week 15 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn player values and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.
Author:

Stay on top of every position's rest-of-season rankings, including individual defensive players (IDP). You can use them to get a feel for trade value or if you need to make a tough waiver wire decision. Rankings should always be thought of as guides. Trust your gut and make the call that feels right to you.

Week 15 rest-of-season (ROS) rankings

VIEW AS: WEB PAGE | EXCEL

(Note: Use position tabs at the bottom of the spreadsheet to cycle through.)

Updated: December 16, 2021

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 PPR Rankings: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

