Twitterverse Reacts to Brutal Week for Fantasy Playoffs

Week 15 in the NFL – at least the first 12 games – produced several low-scoring affairs and a dearth of major fantasy performances. Sure, Jonathan Taylor had his usual monster game, Aaron Rodgers gave you three TD passes and Travis Kelce had a career-best showing. For the most part, though, Week 15 spoiled the fantasy playoffs for many of you.

Poor outings weren't the only cause for distress. Of course, a record number of players added to the COVID-19 list this week definitely hurt. And more players were injured during Sunday's action, as lamented by SI Fantasy's Bill Enright...

Twitter was the place for fantasy managers to vent, whether via memes or gifs, or with the occasional expletive.

Of course, you don’t always get the right context when it comes to cursing. Is this guy calling Jonathan Taylor an “MF” because he’s going up against him? Or did he benefit from Taylor’s big game Saturday and is triumphantly cursing? We think the latter, but who knows?

This looks bad on paper, but then again neither Antonio Brown nor A.J. Brown have been on the field in recent weeks and Lamar Jackson has been inconsistent. Jaylen Waddle, on the other hand, was a red-hot receiver who fantasy managers sorely missed this week.

That’s right… 39.9 fantasy points this week for Tyler Huntley. Ouch.