COVID’s Impact on the Fantasy Playoffs

Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: Years from now, when we look back on this pandemic, “COVID cost me a fantasy championship” will be the most insignificant utterance anyone can possibly say. And yet, it will be true for many. The rapid spread of COVID-19 being enhanced by the advent of the Omicron variant will see a record number of NFL players on the COVID-19/reserve list this week.

Just in time for the fantasy playoffs.

Again, the real-life implications of COVID outweigh fantasy football concerns immeasurably. But if you’ve fought through the season to make your fantasy league’s playoffs, the timing is pretty crappy.

Miami rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle was getting hot at just the right time, but he landed on the COVID list Thursday. Tyler Lockett was getting back in a groove with Russell Wilson in Seattle, but now Lockett is unavailable Sunday. As of Friday morning, both Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum are out for Cleveland, leaving just-signed Nick Mullen to lead Cleveland’s offense Saturday against the Raiders.

As of Friday morning, the Washington Football Team, Rams and Browns all had 20 or more players on the COVID list. The NFL Network’s Judy Battista reported that 100 players had tested positive for COVID-19 in a three-day span earlier this week. One solace for fantasy managers and NFL fans, in general, is that commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has no plans to cancel or postpone any games. But fantasy managers must be careful and keep an eye on the news this weekend until kickoff.

“The only thing I can say is that you have to stay on top of the news and react,” said SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano. “Jaylen Waddle is out, so DeVante Parker should now be a starter this week. Tyler Lockett is out, so add Freddie Swain if you’re in a deeper league. No Jarvis Landry or Austin Hooper? Add Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku.”

The loss of Waddle is particularly painful to fantasy managers who were anxiously awaiting his matchup this Sunday against the woeful Jets defense. In addition to looking at Parker getting some of that action, SI Fantasy analyst Jen Piacenti said Miami’s Albert Wilson is a target she likes in deeper leagues.

“Wilson has seen 14 targets across the past two contests -- including eight targets last week with DeVante Parker back,” said Piacenti. “With no Waddle, maybe no running backs, and facing the Jets, Wilson could be a good play for Sunday. IF, of course, he can avoid the COVID bug.”

Planning For The Next Few Weeks

Whether or not you have a playoff bye this week, it’s always good to look ahead. If you’ve got the roster flexibility, check out the schedules in Weeks 16 and 17 to see if there are any interesting backups worth grabbing in case someone goes down.

“Look at how COVID creates opportunities for backups and grab them off the wire,” Fabiano said. “It’s really all you can do for a situation that’s out of our control. It’s also never too late to grab a handcuff for your starting running backs, and maybe even grab other possible backs who could be thrust into bigger roles if the starter comes down with a positive COVID-19 test.”

One thing for fantasy managers to consider is which teams’ defenses are most impacted by COVID. The Browns and Giants are teams whose secondaries have been hit hard. That could create opportunities for receivers on the Raiders and Cowboys, respectively. The Rams will be without star corner Jalen Ramsey against Seattle. With no Lockett, could that mean a big day for DK Metcalf?

Updated protocols

On Thursday, the NFL announced updated protocols. And while these include more safeguards in terms of wearing masks and limiting indoor activities, it also creates opportunities for fully vaccinated players to return from quarantine sooner. While the league confirmed reports that 100 players had been added to the COVID list earlier this week, it was also reported that most of those players were asymptomatic or had minor symptoms. Under the updated protocols, a vaccinated player can return the day after his positive test.

For now, however, there is plenty of uncertainty as the fantasy playoffs are underway. Ultimately, you won’t know exactly where you stand until inactives are announced. For now, here’s just a partial list of key players reportedly on the COVID list this week who could have a fantasy impact:

Allen Robinson, WR, Bears

Case Keenum, QB, Browns

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

Austin Hooper, TE, Browns

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys

Seth Williams, WR, Broncos

Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Rams

Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Dolphins

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Dolphins

Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

Dede Westbrook, WR, Vikings

Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants

John Ross, WR, Giants

Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

Quez Watkins, WR, Eagles

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

Alex Collins, RB, Seahawks

Cam Sims, WR, Football Team

