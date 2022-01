NFL Conference Championship Round Fantasy Football Rankings

Welcome to the 2021 NFL postseason, or more specifically, the conference championship round! Whether you're playing DFS or a special postseason-only fantasy league, Sports Illustrated is here to help you dominate!

MORE: Conference Championship Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Conference Championship Round Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. CIN) Joe Burrow, CIN (at KC) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. SF) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at LAR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Joe Mixon, CIN (at KC) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at LAR) Cam Akers, LAR (vs. SF) Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. CIN) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. CIN) Sony Michel, LAR (vs. SF) Samaje Perine, CIN (at KC) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (at LAR)

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SF) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at KC) Deebo Samuel, SF (at LAR) Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. CIN) Tee Higgins, CIN (at KC) Odell Beckham Jr., LAR (vs. SF) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at KC) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at LAR) Byron Pringle, KC (vs. CIN) Van Jefferson, LAR (vs. SF) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. CIN) Jauan Jennings, SF (vs. LAR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. CIN) George Kittle, SF (at LAR) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at KC)

FLEX RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. SF) Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at KC) Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at LAR) Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. CIN) Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. CIN) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at KC) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at KC) Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LAR (vs. SF) Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (at LAR) Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. SF) George Kittle, TE, SF (at LAR) Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (vs. CIN) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at KC) Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at LAR) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. CIN) Byron Pringle, WR, KC (vs. CIN) Van Jefferson, WR, LAR (vs. SF) Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (vs. SF) Mecole Hardman, WR, KC (vs. CIN) C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN (at KC) Jauan Jennings, WR, SF (vs. LAR) Sony Michel, RB, LAR (vs. SF) Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (at KC) Kyle Juszczyk, RB, SF (at LAR)

KICKER RANKINGS

Harrison Butker, KC (vs. CIN) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. SF) Evan McPherson, CIN (at KC) Robbie Gould, SF (at LAR)

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

Chiefs, KC (vs. CIN) Rams, LAR (vs. SF) 49ers, SF (at LAR) Bengals, CIN (at KC)

More fantasy coverage: