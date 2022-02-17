The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on April 28 with the first round. After the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI capped off the 2021 season, the NFL released the official first-round order -- which means draft season has officially begun. SI's NFL team published its first first-round mock on Thursday morning.

The influx of college talent into the NFL has a profound impact on fantasy managers' plans for the upcoming season, and SI Fantasy will be here before, during and after the draft to help you figure it all out. For now, here's a look at the first-round order and specific needs for all 32 teams (even the ones that don't have a first-round pick):

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

Team needs: OT, C, LB, DT, WR, TE, S, OG

2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

Team needs: WR, CB, OG, LB, DT

3. Houston Texans (4-13)

Team needs: QB, TE, RB, OG, DE, CB, S

4. New York Jets (4-13)

Team needs: CB, EDGE, S, OT, LB, TE, DE, DT

5. New York Giants (4-13)

Team needs: OT, LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE, WR, QB

6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, S, C, DT, DE

7. New York Giants (via Bears)

Team needs: OT, LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE, WR, QB



8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Team needs: QB, RB, S, LB, EDGE, WR, OT, OG

9. Denver Broncos (7-10)

Team needs: QB, OT, LB, EDGE, OG, CB, S

10. New York Jets (via Seahawks)

Team needs: CB, EDGE, S, OT, LB, TE, DE, DT

11. Washington Commanders (7-10)

Team needs: QB, OT, LB, S, CB, OG S, WR

12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

Team needs: EDGE, OG, CB, LB, WR, DT, DE

13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)

Team needs: WR, DT, LB, C, EDGE, OT, S

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Team needs: OT, CB, OG, WR, LB, EDGE, DT

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Dolphins)

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR, OT, OG, S

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Colts)

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR, OT, OG, S

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

Team needs: DT, OT, WR, EDGE, TE

18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, CB, TE, S, OLB, DT

19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR, OT, OG, S

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT, S, OC, ILB

21. New England Patriots (10-7)

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, DT, OT, OC

22. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

Team needs: WR, OG, C, CB, LB, DT, OT

23. Arizona Cardinals (11-6)

Team needs: CB, OG, OT, TE, C, DT, WR

24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Team needs: DT, EDGE, OG, LB, S, TE

25. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Team needs: CB, DE, OG, LB, DT, RB, WR

26. Tennessee Titans (12-5)

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, EDGE, OC, OLB, OT, TE

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Team needs: OLB, OC, DT, WR, CB, TE, RB

28. Green Bay Packers (13-4)

Team needs: EDGE, DE, OT, WR, CB, TE, DT, C

29. Miami Dolphins (via 49ers)

Team needs: OT, OG, C, LB, RB, WR, TE

30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, LB, DT, S

31. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Team needs: CB, C, S, OG, OT, LB, TE

32. Detroit Lions (via Rams)

Team needs: CB, OG, LB, DT, S, QB, OC, WR

No first-round pick

San Francisco 49ers (10-7)

Team needs: CB, S, OG, C, WR, OLB

Chicago Bears (6-11)

Team needs: OT, WR, OG, C, LB, CB, DE, DT

Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

Team needs: CB, WR, TE, OT, EDGE, S, DT

Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Team needs: OT, TE, LB, EDGE, OG, C, CB

Seattle Seahawks (7-10)

Team needs: OT, CB, OG, EDGE, LB, S, TE, OC

More fantasy & NFL coverage: