Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
The Honda Classic 2022 Betting Preview
The Honda Classic 2022 Betting Preview

Honda Classic DFS: Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger Anchor Solid Lineups

As the PGA Tour heads to Florida, we've got a pair of Honda Classic DFS lineups that could be productive this weekend.

The PGA Tour moves from the West Coast to South Florida, where Thursday marks the start of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Our friends at SI’s Morning Read posted a comprehensive betting preview of the event, and we’re going to use some of their suggestions as the foundation for a DFS lineup that you can play.

The Morning Read’s favorite is Daniel Berger, a South Florida native who is comfortable on the challenging PGA National Resort course. “At 7,125 yards, the Champion Course requires players to be accurate on approach and no one has been more lethal than Berger in those key metrics.” Daniel Wooters wrote in his preview.

Check the Latest Honda Classic Odds at SI Sportsbook

The Honda Classic

The Morning Read was high on Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Invitational last week, and the young Chilean went wire-to-wire to capture the championship – so we’ll invest in him staying hot this week.

For a mid-range pick, Morning Read likes Keith Mitchell. The 2019 Honda Classic winner, Mitchell has finished in the top 12 in four of his last five tournaments.

SI Recommends

For a sleeper, Morning Read identified Ryan Palmer, who’s finished in the top 30 at the Honda Classic six times in the last nine years – including two top-five finishes.

Unfortunately for our purposes, Morning Read’s four foundational golfers didn’t leave much salary to fill a roster. We reached out to SI Fantasy’s DFS guru Shawn Childs to complete our entry. Childs suggested two possible lineups, each with three of Morning Read's top four choices:

Lineup 1

Joaquin Niemann ($10,600)
Daniel Berger ($10,400)
Keith Mitchell ($9,100)
Charl Schwartzel ($6,900)
Harry Higgs ($6,700)
Chase Koepka ($6,300)

Lineup 2

Joaquin Niemann ($10,600)
Daniel Berger ($10,400)
Ryan Palmer ($7,900)
Brendan Steele ($7,200)
Sam Ryder ($7,200)
John Huh ($6,700)

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Fantasy, Betting and Golf:
Honda Classic Betting Preview
Mike McDaniel's Impact on Jaylen Waddle
Super Bowl LVII Future Odds
UConn's Late FT Affects Bettors
Five 2022 Fantasy Football Questions
NHL Power Rankings

YOU MAY LIKE

lia-neal-my-story-lead
Olympics

Be the Representation You Want to See

By winning a bronze medal in London 2012 and a silver in Rio 2016, U.S. swimmer Lia Neal became the first Black woman to compete in multiple Olympics. Now retired, the 27-year-old reflects on embracing her responsibility as a role model and details the work she’s doing to increase diversity in the predominantly white sport of swimming.

By Lia Neal
villanova-uconn
College Basketball

SI:AM | UConn–Villanova Was Everything Great About College Basketball

A classic clash in the Big East.

By Dan Gartland
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI
NFL

OBJ Shares News of Successful Knee Surgery, Birth of Child

The Rams receiver has had a busy few weeks.

By Zach Koons
USATSI_9597417
MMA

Q&A: Gegard Mousasi on Upcoming Title Defense, Israel Adesanya and More

Mousasi chats with SI before putting his middleweight belt on the line against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275.

By Justin Barrasso
Connecticut players celebrate after regaining possession of the ball in the final second of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.
Play
Betting

UConn's Late Free Throws Against Villanova Steal Win From Bettors

UConn forward Andre Jackson's free-throw strategy with two-tenths of a second remaining against Villanova on Tuesday affected those who bet the game's spread.

By Matt Ehalt
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after losing a point at the 2021 U.S. Open.
Tennis

Zverev Kicked Out of Mexican Open After Attacking Ump Chair

The 24-year-old was disqualified from the tournament early Wednesday morning.

By Associated Press
Auburn's Jabari Smith with the text 'Piece of Cake'
College Basketball

The NBA Draft’s Projected Top Pick Is Making It Look Easy

Jabari Smith’s stay at Auburn will be short—but first, the 6'10" star with a perfect jumper wants a national title.

By Jeremy Woo
tom-brady-patriots-salary
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Spent Years Playing for Less—and We Might Never Know Why

He’s a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. But Brady will never make the Business of Football Hall of Fame.

By Andrew Brandt