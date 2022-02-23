The PGA Tour moves from the West Coast to South Florida, where Thursday marks the start of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Our friends at SI’s Morning Read posted a comprehensive betting preview of the event, and we’re going to use some of their suggestions as the foundation for a DFS lineup that you can play.

The Morning Read’s favorite is Daniel Berger, a South Florida native who is comfortable on the challenging PGA National Resort course. “At 7,125 yards, the Champion Course requires players to be accurate on approach and no one has been more lethal than Berger in those key metrics.” Daniel Wooters wrote in his preview.

The Morning Read was high on Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Invitational last week, and the young Chilean went wire-to-wire to capture the championship – so we’ll invest in him staying hot this week.

For a mid-range pick, Morning Read likes Keith Mitchell. The 2019 Honda Classic winner, Mitchell has finished in the top 12 in four of his last five tournaments.

For a sleeper, Morning Read identified Ryan Palmer, who’s finished in the top 30 at the Honda Classic six times in the last nine years – including two top-five finishes.

Unfortunately for our purposes, Morning Read’s four foundational golfers didn’t leave much salary to fill a roster. We reached out to SI Fantasy’s DFS guru Shawn Childs to complete our entry. Childs suggested two possible lineups, each with three of Morning Read's top four choices:

Lineup 1

Joaquin Niemann ($10,600)

Daniel Berger ($10,400)

Keith Mitchell ($9,100)

Charl Schwartzel ($6,900)

Harry Higgs ($6,700)

Chase Koepka ($6,300)

Lineup 2

Joaquin Niemann ($10,600)

Daniel Berger ($10,400)

Ryan Palmer ($7,900)

Brendan Steele ($7,200)

Sam Ryder ($7,200)

John Huh ($6,700)

