Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended Indefinitely for Betting on NFL Games
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended Indefinitely for Betting on NFL Games

Fantasy Impact: Calvin Ridley Suspended One Year for Gambling on NFL Games

The fantasy effects of the Atlanta receiver missing the entire 2022 NFL season for betting games.

The NFL has announced that it has suspended Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season due to his gambling on NFL games in 2021. In a statement on Twitter, the Falcons say they became aware of an NFL investigation into Ridley’s wrongdoings on February 9.

Fantasy fans are all aware that Ridley missed all but five games a season ago due to what was being labeled as mental health issues. In his absence, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. With Ridley now out for 2022, that scenario will likely remain similar, making Pitts a surefire top-six fantasy tight end.

Furthermore, wide-back Cordarrelle Patterson, wideouts Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe and Hayden Hurst are all slated to become free agents.

The Falcons, who are more than six million dollars over the salary cap based on the data on Spotrac, will now have to dip into the free-agent pool and look at the wideout position more specifically in the upcoming NFL draft. I’ve created a list of the top 20 free-agent receivers, some of whom would now be a great fantasy fit with the Falcons.

Atlanta also has three picks, including the No. 8 overall selection, in the first 58 picks in the draft. The 2022 draft class also has some great options at receiver, and we’ve seen more than our share of rookie wideouts make a real fantasy impact in recent seasons.

As for Ridley, he’ll be tough to sell off in dynasty leagues at this point. As a former NFL employee, gambling on any sport (especially football) is seriously frowned upon by the league despite its numerous relationships with casinos and fantasy-related gambling sites. I wouldn't be surprised if Ridley never plays another down of football.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

