The Players Championship Preview Betting Preview
The Players Championship DFS: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa Anchor Solid Lineup

The Morning Read crew offers plenty of sleeper options.

With the Masters only a few weeks away, pros on the PGA Tour are getting into big-game mode, and this week’s tournament provides a good challenge. The Players Championship tees off Thursday morning at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. With some help from our friends at the Morning Read, we’ve got a DFS lineup worth a shot.

“TPC Sawgrass’ unmistakable quirks, charms and hazards makes the week a fun event for fans, and a tough one to predict for bettors,” the Morning Read experts noted in their TPC preview.

Rory McIlroy

Morning Read editorial director Jeff Ritter likes Rory McIlroy to hit his stride this week. With the crew identifying several lower-priced options, we could pair McIlroy with another expensive frontrunner highlighted by the Morning Read, Collin Morikawa. Those two make up 43% of our DraftKings lineup, but we still found four players from the Morning Read’s Gaming Golf podcast to fill out a DFS lineup:

Rory McIlroy -- $10,800
Collin Morikawa -- $10,700
Adam Scott -- $8,200
Mato Pereira -- $6,700
Matt Kuchar -- $6,700
Lucas Herbert -- $6,600

That lineup is $300 shy of the salary cap. Morning Read suggested four other mid-tier players, so you might want to swap out one of the top-tier guys and play around with these names:

Sam Burns ($7,900)
Tyrrell Hatton ($7,800)
Corey Conners ($7,300)
Keegan Bradley ($6,900)

Good luck!

