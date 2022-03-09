The Players Championship DFS: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa Anchor Solid Lineup

With the Masters only a few weeks away, pros on the PGA Tour are getting into big-game mode, and this week’s tournament provides a good challenge. The Players Championship tees off Thursday morning at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. With some help from our friends at the Morning Read, we’ve got a DFS lineup worth a shot.

“TPC Sawgrass’ unmistakable quirks, charms and hazards makes the week a fun event for fans, and a tough one to predict for bettors,” the Morning Read experts noted in their TPC preview.

Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports

Morning Read editorial director Jeff Ritter likes Rory McIlroy to hit his stride this week. With the crew identifying several lower-priced options, we could pair McIlroy with another expensive frontrunner highlighted by the Morning Read, Collin Morikawa. Those two make up 43% of our DraftKings lineup, but we still found four players from the Morning Read’s Gaming Golf podcast to fill out a DFS lineup:

Rory McIlroy -- $10,800

Collin Morikawa -- $10,700

Adam Scott -- $8,200

Mato Pereira -- $6,700

Matt Kuchar -- $6,700

Lucas Herbert -- $6,600

That lineup is $300 shy of the salary cap. Morning Read suggested four other mid-tier players, so you might want to swap out one of the top-tier guys and play around with these names:

Sam Burns ($7,900)

Tyrrell Hatton ($7,800)

Corey Conners ($7,300)

Keegan Bradley ($6,900)

Good luck!

