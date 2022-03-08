Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Reportedly Agree to Four-Year $200 Million Deal
Russell Wilson to the Broncos: Blockbuster Trade Has Fantasy, Betting Implications

Denver's Super Bowl odds get a jump with the former Seahawks QB taking the reins.

In the first blockbuster trade of the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to deal Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Broncos will get Wilson and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

It’s a major haul for the Seahawks, and the move of course has major fantasy football implications for 2022 and beyond.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson jogs off the field.

Let’s start things off in Denver, where the Broncos will now have the veteran quarterback they’ve been looking for who could potentially lead them to the Super Bowl. Wilson‘s presence in Denver’s offense means an obvious upgrade for their pass catchers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, though it’ll still be a crowded group that also includes KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick. I like Jeudy as a low No. 2 wideout while Sutton is more of a pot risk flex starter.

The stock of Albert Okwuegbunam will also rise, as he’ll take over as the Broncos No. 1 tight end in Fant’s absence. He’ll now be selected in all 2022 drafts.

The move should mean greater things for Javonte Williams, too, as Wilson will help keep defenses honest. Williams could be worth a first-round fantasy pick if the Broncos don’t retain Melvin Gordon.

As for Wilson, he’ll see a slight rise in value in the offense of new coach Nathaniel Hackett. I’m not sure he’ll be a top five fantasy quarterback, but Hackett should certainly let Russ cook!

In Seattle, the Seahawks could start Lock under center in 2022. That’s an obvious downgrade from Wilson and hurts the stock of Seattle’s main fantasy pass catchers, most notably DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

In fact, I’d now rank Metcalf as more of a low-end No. 2 fantasy wideout while Lockett will fall into the No. 3 wideout or flex conversation.

Fant should remain in the low-end No. 1 tight end mix because of his rapport with Lock, but he’ll still be the third option in the passing game at best. This also means the Seahawks likely won’t be re-signing Gerald Everett.

Fantasy managers could also see more of Chris Carson (coming off neck surgery) and the Seattle rushing attack with Lock at the helm.

Dealing Wilson could also push the Seahawks to re-sign Rashaad Penny, who was marvelous at the end of last season but is slated to be a free agent. In that scenario, a backfield committee could emerge that would limit the value of both players.

Trade Effects Broncos’ Odds

While the news of Aaron Rodgers staying with the Packers caused a reaction from the oddsmakers, Wilson-to-the-Broncos had even bigger reverberations.

"After re-signing Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packer's jumped from +1400 to +1000," said SI senior betting analyst Jen Piacenti. "Now with the news that Russell Wilson is moving to Denver, Denver has jumped from its opening at +2000 to +1400. Wilson will have a a bunch of talented weapons at his disposal, including sophomore RB Javonte Williams alongside Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. The Broncos are pushing the chips all-in with their young team."

Piacenti noted that Denver is now tied for sixth with the 49ers in SI Sportsbook's odds to win the Super Bowl. They passed the Cowboys, who are at +1600. 

