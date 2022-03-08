Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Reportedly Agree to Four-Year $200 Million Deal
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Reportedly Agree to Four-Year $200 Million Deal

Fantasy Impact: Aaron Rodgers Staying With Packers

Rodgers reportedly signing the most lucrative deal in NFL history is good news for fantasy managers.

In a deal that has major real-world and fantasy football implications, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the field during pregame prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the 49ers.

Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, has been bananas good in the stat sheets for most of his playing career. But age certainly hasn’t slowed him down. In fact, he’s thrown for a combined 8,414 yards and 85 touchdowns with just nine interceptions in his last 32 games. In those two seasons, he’s averaged more than 22 fantasy points per game.

Heading into his age-38 season (he turns 39 in December), Rodgers will remain one of the top six quarterbacks in fantasy football. His presence in Green Bay is also expected to lead to the return of pending free agent Davante Adams, who will remain one of the two best wideouts in fantasy football. The Packers do have other questions in the rest of the passing game, as Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard (RFA) and Robert Tonyan are all slated to become free agents. The Packers also have a miserable cap situation, as they’re in the bottom three in the NFL in terms of salaries, per Spotrac.

Still, Rodgers is the type of quarterback who can make average players good and good players great in the passing game, and teams always figure a way to massage their salary cap situation. Heck, Rodgers’s deal will pay him an average of $50 million a year!

The Packers should also look to trade former first-round pick Jordan Love, who now has no chance to be the starter in Green Bay in the near future. What such a trade would bring in return is a question mark, but there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams.

SI Recommends

The other domino effect here is the teams that were rumored to have wanted Rodgers, none more than the Denver Broncos. With Rodgers off the radar, they could look more into Deshaun Watson, depending on his off-the-field situation. His top three suitors at this point currently look like the Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

In the event that Watson is not an option because of the serious allegations against him, the Broncos could also look to acquire a field general like Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz or Jimmy Garoppolo via trade. With an unimpressive list of free-agent quarterbacks, however, a truly major upgrade would mean getting Wilson or Watson.

In the event that neither of those players lands in the Mile High City, that also means we shouldn’t expect any of their top wideouts, including Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy or K.J. Hamler, to see a spike in fantasy football value for 2022 drafts.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers with the 76ers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rivers: Simmons Should Get Tribute Video in Return to Philly

The 76ers are set to host the Nets on Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador
Team USA center Brittney Griner and WNBA All Star forward Jonquel Jones eye the ball during a fourth quarter jump ball in the WNBA All Star Game.
Play
WNBA

Report: ESPN Launching Women’s Fantasy Basketball for 2022 Season

The new addition to ESPN’s fantasy lineup is expected to debut in April.

By Zach Koons
calvin-ridley
Play
Extra Mustard

A One-Year Suspension for Calvin Ridley Is Absurd

Calvin Ridley’s suspension is nothing but optics for the NFL.

By Jimmy Traina
ukraine-pl
Soccer

Premier League Removes Coverage From Russian TV

The league canceled the rights deal with Russian broadcast partner Rambler that was set to expire at the end of the season.

By Andrew Gastelum
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, celebrates with team members after defeating San Francisco in an NCAA semifinal college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Play
Betting

Men's Basketball Bets: WCC and CAA Championship Games, ACC First Round

Bets and analysis for Tuesday's men's college basketball WCC and CAA championship games, along with a pair of ACC tournament bets.

By Matt Ehalt
LaTonya Story 100 influential
More Sports

How LaTonya Story Is Honoring the Unsung Heroes in Sports

Focused on those working behind the scenes, Story’s annual event is connecting women with skills from all different industries.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Aaron Rodgers after defeating the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Report: Rodgers Agrees to $200 Million Deal With Packers

This deal will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

By Joseph Salvador
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; The Miami Dolphins celebrate after cornerback Xavien Howard (25) scored a touchdown after intercepting the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

The Teams That Will Rule NFL Free Agency | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Is your team looking to make a splash? Conor Orr and Gary Gramling have you covered.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr