Fantasy Impact: Aaron Rodgers Staying With Packers

In a deal that has major real-world and fantasy football implications, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, has been bananas good in the stat sheets for most of his playing career. But age certainly hasn’t slowed him down. In fact, he’s thrown for a combined 8,414 yards and 85 touchdowns with just nine interceptions in his last 32 games. In those two seasons, he’s averaged more than 22 fantasy points per game.

Heading into his age-38 season (he turns 39 in December), Rodgers will remain one of the top six quarterbacks in fantasy football. His presence in Green Bay is also expected to lead to the return of pending free agent Davante Adams, who will remain one of the two best wideouts in fantasy football. The Packers do have other questions in the rest of the passing game, as Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard (RFA) and Robert Tonyan are all slated to become free agents. The Packers also have a miserable cap situation, as they’re in the bottom three in the NFL in terms of salaries, per Spotrac.

Still, Rodgers is the type of quarterback who can make average players good and good players great in the passing game, and teams always figure a way to massage their salary cap situation. Heck, Rodgers’s deal will pay him an average of $50 million a year!

The Packers should also look to trade former first-round pick Jordan Love, who now has no chance to be the starter in Green Bay in the near future. What such a trade would bring in return is a question mark, but there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams.

The other domino effect here is the teams that were rumored to have wanted Rodgers, none more than the Denver Broncos. With Rodgers off the radar, they could look more into Deshaun Watson, depending on his off-the-field situation. His top three suitors at this point currently look like the Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

In the event that Watson is not an option because of the serious allegations against him, the Broncos could also look to acquire a field general like Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz or Jimmy Garoppolo via trade. With an unimpressive list of free-agent quarterbacks, however, a truly major upgrade would mean getting Wilson or Watson.

In the event that neither of those players lands in the Mile High City, that also means we shouldn’t expect any of their top wideouts, including Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy or K.J. Hamler, to see a spike in fantasy football value for 2022 drafts.

