2022 NFL Draft Number One Overall Pick Odds
Malik Willis, Kenneth Walker III Atop Post-Combine Dynasty League Rookie Rankings

Things will change between now and the draft but it's never too soon for fantasy planning.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. Yes, the Jags have the first overall pick in back-to-back years.

To get your dynasty mind on track for the upcoming season, here are my post-combine dynasty rookie rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. There’s always more to learn as we get closer to draft day, so I won’t take it personally if my rankings are different from how you view this class and you want to tell me all about it on Twitter (@mattkdelima)!

I’m holding off on rookie IDP rankings until after the players are picked as scheme, depth chart and immediate opportunity more heavily affect player value—so stay tuned for that.

