The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. Yes, the Jags have the first overall pick in back-to-back years.

To get your dynasty mind on track for the upcoming season, here are my post-combine dynasty rookie rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. There’s always more to learn as we get closer to draft day, so I won’t take it personally if my rankings are different from how you view this class and you want to tell me all about it on Twitter (@mattkdelima)!

I’m holding off on rookie IDP rankings until after the players are picked as scheme, depth chart and immediate opportunity more heavily affect player value—so stay tuned for that.

