Be bold in 2022 and beyond! Especially in your dynasty & keeper leagues. Whether you're a best player available drafter or you think you've got a keen eye for high-ceiling talent, the best rookie drafts are the ones where you don't play by the rules. Not every pick has to be safe, go get your guy!

(Note: Ages listed in parentheses are for the start of the 2022 NFL season.)

2022 ROOKIE RANKINGS

Breece Hall, RB1, NYJ (21) Kenneth Walker, RB2, SEA (21) Drake London, WR1, ATL (21) Treylon Burks, WR2, TEN (22) Jameson Williams, WR3, DET (21) Garrett Wilson, WR4, NYJ (22) Chris Olave, WR5, NO (22) Skyy Moore, WR6, KC (21) Christian Watson, WR7, GB (23) Rachaad White, RB3, TB (23) Jahan Dotson, WR8, WAS (22) George Pickens, WR9, PIT (21) Dameon Pierce, RB4, HOU (22) James Cook, RB5, BUF (22) Alec Pierce, WR9, IND (22) Tyler Allgeier, RB6, ATL (22) John Metchie III, WR10, HOU (22) Isaiah Spiller, RB7, LAC (21) Kenny Pickett, QB1, PIT (24) David Bell, WR11, CLE (21) Malik Willis, QB2, TEN (23) Trey McBride, TE1, ARI (22) Zamir White, RB8, LV (22) Jalen Tolbert, WR12, DAL (23) Desmond Ridder, QB3, ATL (23) Brian Robinson Jr. , RB9, WAS (23) Tyquan Thornton, WR13, NE (22) Velus Jones, WR14, CHI (25) Tyrion Davis-Price, RB10, SF (22) Pierre Strong Jr., RB11, NE (23) Matt Corral, QB4, CAR (23) Wan'Dale Robinson, WR15, NYG (21) Jelani Woods, TE2, IND (23) Danny Gray, WR16, SF (23) Jerome Ford, RB12, CLE (22) Hassan Haskins, RB13, TEN (22) Ty Chandler, RB14, MIN (24) Greg Dulcich, TE3, DEN (22) Khalil Shakir, WR17, BUF (22) Kyren Williams, RB15, LAR (21) Romeo Doubs, WR18, GB (22) Calvin Austin III, WR19, PIT (23) Isaih Pacheco, RB16, KC (21) Jeremy Ruckert, TE4, NYJ (22) Tyler Badie, RB17, BAL (22) Keaontay Ingram, RB18, ARI (22) Cade Otton, TE5, TB (23) Sam Howell, QB5, WAS (21) Snoop Conner, RB19, JAC (22) Kevin Harris, RB20, NE (21)

More fantasy coverage: