2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1? Breece Hall vs. Kenneth Walker vs. Drake London
Be bold in 2022 and beyond! Especially in your dynasty & keeper leagues. Whether you're a best player available drafter or you think you've got a keen eye for high-ceiling talent, the best rookie drafts are the ones where you don't play by the rules. Not every pick has to be safe, go get your guy!
(Note: Ages listed in parentheses are for the start of the 2022 NFL season.)
2022 ROOKIE RANKINGS
- Breece Hall, RB1, NYJ (21)
- Kenneth Walker, RB2, SEA (21)
- Drake London, WR1, ATL (21)
- Treylon Burks, WR2, TEN (22)
- Jameson Williams, WR3, DET (21)
- Garrett Wilson, WR4, NYJ (22)
- Chris Olave, WR5, NO (22)
- Skyy Moore, WR6, KC (21)
- Christian Watson, WR7, GB (23)
- Rachaad White, RB3, TB (23)
- Jahan Dotson, WR8, WAS (22)
- George Pickens, WR9, PIT (21)
- Dameon Pierce, RB4, HOU (22)
- James Cook, RB5, BUF (22)
- Alec Pierce, WR9, IND (22)
- Tyler Allgeier, RB6, ATL (22)
- John Metchie III, WR10, HOU (22)
- Isaiah Spiller, RB7, LAC (21)
- Kenny Pickett, QB1, PIT (24)
- David Bell, WR11, CLE (21)
- Malik Willis, QB2, TEN (23)
- Trey McBride, TE1, ARI (22)
- Zamir White, RB8, LV (22)
- Jalen Tolbert, WR12, DAL (23)
- Desmond Ridder, QB3, ATL (23)
- Brian Robinson Jr. , RB9, WAS (23)
- Tyquan Thornton, WR13, NE (22)
- Velus Jones, WR14, CHI (25)
- Tyrion Davis-Price, RB10, SF (22)
- Pierre Strong Jr., RB11, NE (23)
- Matt Corral, QB4, CAR (23)
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR15, NYG (21)
- Jelani Woods, TE2, IND (23)
- Danny Gray, WR16, SF (23)
- Jerome Ford, RB12, CLE (22)
- Hassan Haskins, RB13, TEN (22)
- Ty Chandler, RB14, MIN (24)
- Greg Dulcich, TE3, DEN (22)
- Khalil Shakir, WR17, BUF (22)
- Kyren Williams, RB15, LAR (21)
- Romeo Doubs, WR18, GB (22)
- Calvin Austin III, WR19, PIT (23)
- Isaih Pacheco, RB16, KC (21)
- Jeremy Ruckert, TE4, NYJ (22)
- Tyler Badie, RB17, BAL (22)
- Keaontay Ingram, RB18, ARI (22)
- Cade Otton, TE5, TB (23)
- Sam Howell, QB5, WAS (21)
- Snoop Conner, RB19, JAC (22)
- Kevin Harris, RB20, NE (21)
