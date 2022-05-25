Skip to main content
2022 Fantasy Projections: Michael Pittman, Jr. Poised For Tier Jump

The third-year receiver could leap up further into elite WR tiers.

There is a lot to like about Pittman in his third season in the NFL. He more than doubled his rookie production (40/503/1 on 61 targets) in 2021 (88/1,082/6), with further growth expected this year. His best stats came in the first 10 games (55/729/5 on 76 targets), highlighted by four weeks (8/123, 6/89/1, 4/105/1, and 10/86/2). However, once the Colts shifted to their run game and Jonathan Taylor, Pittman had a sharp decline in his output over his final seven starts (33/389/1 on 53 targets). His catch rate (68.2) commands more chances.

Matt Ryan has a history of delivering high-ranking results for his top wideout over his career, but he struggled to deliver scoring plays (42 touchdowns) to Julio Jones over his last 106 games in Atlanta.

Fantasy outlook: This season, Pittman should see his targets rise to the 150 area, leading to a minimum of 100 catches for 1,250 yards with six to eight scores. In the early draft season in the NFFC, he had an ADP of 41 as the 15th wide receiver off the table. Therefore, I view him as a target as his current draft value.

READ MORE: 2022 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Outlook

More fantasy NFL coverage:
Indianapolis Colts 2022 Fantasy Outlook
PPR Rankings & Auction Values
Tyreek Hill Among Potential 2022 Busts
• Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE
Best/Worst NFL Fantasy Playoffs Schedules

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Indianapolis Colts 2022 Fantasy Outlook

The addition of Matt Ryan pushes the Colts to the forefront as AFC South contenders.

By Shawn Childs
New Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan takes questions during a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Matt Ryan

This old dog will teach the Colts offense new tricks.

By Shawn Childs
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28)
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Jonathan Taylor

The consensus No. 1 fantasy pick could produce a legacy-building 2022 season.

By Shawn Childs
