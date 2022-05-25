There is a lot to like about Pittman in his third season in the NFL. He more than doubled his rookie production (40/503/1 on 61 targets) in 2021 (88/1,082/6), with further growth expected this year. His best stats came in the first 10 games (55/729/5 on 76 targets), highlighted by four weeks (8/123, 6/89/1, 4/105/1, and 10/86/2). However, once the Colts shifted to their run game and Jonathan Taylor, Pittman had a sharp decline in his output over his final seven starts (33/389/1 on 53 targets). His catch rate (68.2) commands more chances.



Matt Ryan has a history of delivering high-ranking results for his top wideout over his career, but he struggled to deliver scoring plays (42 touchdowns) to Julio Jones over his last 106 games in Atlanta.



Fantasy outlook: This season, Pittman should see his targets rise to the 150 area, leading to a minimum of 100 catches for 1,250 yards with six to eight scores. In the early draft season in the NFFC, he had an ADP of 41 as the 15th wide receiver off the table. Therefore, I view him as a target as his current draft value.



