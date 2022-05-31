Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings

2022 Fantasy Projections: Ryan Tannehill Can Be a Step Above Game Manager

Fantasy success depends on how quickly his new receiving corps develops.

The Titans have no complaints in the regular season with the play of Ryan Tannehill since his arrival in Tennessee in 2019. He has a 30-13 record with three playoff appearances. Last season’s injury to Derrick Henry led to him seeing a slight bump in pass attempts (531) from 2020 (481), but his ability to make big plays diminished over the last two seasons (9.6 yards per pass attempt in 2019 – 7.9 in 2020 and 7.0 in ‘21). He passed for over 300 yards in only two games (347/0 and 323/1) and under 225 yards in 12 starts. Since arriving in Tennessee, Tannehill added to his fantasy value with his scoring in the run game (141/721/18).

Fantasy outlook: Tannehill tends to be better than a game manager when on his game. He finished 13th in quarterback scoring (323.90) in four-point scoring leagues after placing eighth in 2020 (390.55). The Titans don’t throw many passes to their running backs, and Robert Woods is coming off a torn ACL. Tannehill should gain 4,000 combined yards again with 25-30 touchdowns. However, he lacks a high floor in passing, and his consistency rating isn’t ideal. In the early draft season in the NFFC, Tannehill is the 20th-ranked quarterback.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

YOU MAY LIKE

Conor Orr makes 100 predictions for the 2022 NFL season
NFL

Your Matchup for Super Bowl LVII Is...

Plus, Lamar Jackson is back in MVP talk, Gronk’s final season is a good one, Daniel Jones wins an award, Sean Payton returns to coaching, Aaron Donald makes $30 million and more.

By Conor Orr
May 30, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game seven of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

NHL Conference Finals Series Betting Previews

Looking ahead to your best bets for the NHL's conference finals.

By Frankie Taddeo
The USMNT is preparing for the 2022 World Cup
Play
Soccer

USMNT’s World Cup Prep Balances Collective, Individual Aims

With only two camps before first kick, the U.S. is seeking to fine-tune its approach, but it’s only natural for players to have a ticket to Qatar on the mind.

By Brian Straus
May 30, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game seven of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Rangers End Hurricanes Perfect Postseason Run, Advance to ECF

New York eliminated Carolina Monday night to advance to its first conference finals appearance since 2015.

By Associated Press
Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer
Soccer

Katie Meyer’s Family Creates Movement In Honor of Late Goalie

The mission, known as Katie’s Save, aims to “support students navigating dynamics of campus life complicated with added pressures.”

By Jelani Scott
Karim Benzema is the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or
Soccer

Messi: ‘No Doubt’ Benzema Deserves Ballon D’Or

The seven-time honoree believes the Real Madrid striker is the unequivocal choice after his season for the Champions League and La Liga winner.

By Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee’s Jordan Beck (27) and Jorel Ortega, right, jump in celebration of Beck’s home run against Oklahoma during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Houston. After finishing one of the most dominant runs in Southeastern Conference history, Tennessee was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
College Baseball

Vols Clinch No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament After Dominant Season

The SEC powerhouse claimed both regular season and conference tournament championships en route to earning the top seed on Monday.

By Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles and throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones (11); Darren Waller with the Las Vegas Raiders appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. . Mitch; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Play
NFL

MAQB: Trevor Lawrence’s Christian Kirk Quote Hints at His Potential

The second-year Jaguars quarterback sounds like a veteran when talking about his new wide receiver teammate. Plus, contract situations worth watching, diversity summit takeaways and more.

By Albert Breer