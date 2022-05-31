The Titans have no complaints in the regular season with the play of Ryan Tannehill since his arrival in Tennessee in 2019. He has a 30-13 record with three playoff appearances. Last season’s injury to Derrick Henry led to him seeing a slight bump in pass attempts (531) from 2020 (481), but his ability to make big plays diminished over the last two seasons (9.6 yards per pass attempt in 2019 – 7.9 in 2020 and 7.0 in ‘21). He passed for over 300 yards in only two games (347/0 and 323/1) and under 225 yards in 12 starts. Since arriving in Tennessee, Tannehill added to his fantasy value with his scoring in the run game (141/721/18).

Fantasy outlook: Tannehill tends to be better than a game manager when on his game. He finished 13th in quarterback scoring (323.90) in four-point scoring leagues after placing eighth in 2020 (390.55). The Titans don’t throw many passes to their running backs, and Robert Woods is coming off a torn ACL. Tannehill should gain 4,000 combined yards again with 25-30 touchdowns. However, he lacks a high floor in passing, and his consistency rating isn’t ideal. In the early draft season in the NFFC, Tannehill is the 20th-ranked quarterback.