Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
100 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Season
100 Bold Predictions for the 2022 NFL Season

2022 Fantasy Projections: Treylon Burks Could Be a Big-Play Rookie

Can the Titans’ first-round pick be another Deebo Samuel?

Over his three seasons at Arkansas, Burks gained 16.4 yards per catch, with growth in his scoring in 2020 (7) and 2021 (12) over 21 combined games. Last year he set career-highs in catches (66), receiving yards (1,104) and touchdowns (12). He finished his college career with 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 19 scores while also chipping in with 38 rushes for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Burks is a physical wideout (6’3” and 225 pounds). Arkansas used him out of the backfield at times, leading to some surprising big plays with his legs. Much of his action came past the first 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, where Burks won with his size and speed. Despite 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine, he showed the ability to outrun defenders over the long field. Burks will be a mismatch problem for defenses at the next level, especially if QB Ryan Tannehill plays at a high level.

Fantasy Outlook: For an offense looking to emulate the play style of Deebo Samuel in 2021, Burks stands tall in the wide receiver rankings. He didn’t land in the ideal fantasy situation, but the Titans will give him enough chances to produce a WR2-type season. His ADP (92) ranks Burks as the 38th wide receiver drafted in late May in the NFFC. His combination of big plays and potential scoring should work well for his current fantasy value. Burks has a chance at catching 60 passes for 900 yards with 4-6 scores. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

YOU MAY LIKE

jeremy-pena-celebration
MLB

Astros Shortstop Jeremy Peña is MLB’s Most Professional Rookie

Houston’s youngster has the tall task of replacing a franchise icon. So far, he’s doing just fine.

By Michael Shapiro
Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the net after their match on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club.
Play
Betting

French Open Quarterfinals Betting Preview: Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal

Bets and analysis for the 59th meeting between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

By Doug Vazquez
Sedrick Irvin Jr.
Play
College Football

NFL Legacy Irvin Jr. Getting Fresh Start on Field, in Recruiting

Father of running back recruit says Notre Dame dropped his scholarship this month.

By John Garcia Jr.
derrick-henry-titans
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Derrick Henry

Titans RB returns from injury looking to regain his rushing title.

By Shawn Childs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17)
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Ryan Tannehill

Fantasy success depends on how quickly his new receiving corps develops.

By Shawn Childs
Conor Orr makes 100 predictions for the 2022 NFL season
Play
NFL

Your Matchup for Super Bowl LVII Is...

Plus, Lamar Jackson is back in MVP talk, Gronk’s final season is a good one, Daniel Jones wins an award, Sean Payton returns to coaching, Aaron Donald makes $30 million and more.

By Conor Orr
May 30, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game seven of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

NHL Conference Finals Series Betting Previews

Looking ahead to your best bets for the NHL's conference finals.

By Frankie Taddeo
The USMNT is preparing for the 2022 World Cup
Play
Soccer

USMNT’s World Cup Prep Balances Collective, Individual Aims

With only two camps before first kick, the U.S. is seeking to fine-tune its approach, but it’s only natural for players to have a ticket to Qatar on the mind.

By Brian Straus