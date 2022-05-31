Over his three seasons at Arkansas, Burks gained 16.4 yards per catch, with growth in his scoring in 2020 (7) and 2021 (12) over 21 combined games. Last year he set career-highs in catches (66), receiving yards (1,104) and touchdowns (12). He finished his college career with 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 19 scores while also chipping in with 38 rushes for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Burks is a physical wideout (6’3” and 225 pounds). Arkansas used him out of the backfield at times, leading to some surprising big plays with his legs. Much of his action came past the first 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, where Burks won with his size and speed. Despite 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine, he showed the ability to outrun defenders over the long field. Burks will be a mismatch problem for defenses at the next level, especially if QB Ryan Tannehill plays at a high level.

Fantasy Outlook: For an offense looking to emulate the play style of Deebo Samuel in 2021, Burks stands tall in the wide receiver rankings. He didn’t land in the ideal fantasy situation, but the Titans will give him enough chances to produce a WR2-type season. His ADP (92) ranks Burks as the 38th wide receiver drafted in late May in the NFFC. His combination of big plays and potential scoring should work well for his current fantasy value. Burks has a chance at catching 60 passes for 900 yards with 4-6 scores.