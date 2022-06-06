Las Vegas gave Jacobs 306 touches over 15 games in 2020. His opportunity fell by 11.4% in 2022, leading to 1,120 combined yards with nine touchdowns on 271 touches. He set a career-high in catches (54) and receiving yards (348). However, Jacobs gained only 4.0 yards per carry and 6.4 yards per catch while gaining 20 yards or more on only four plays (eight over his past 577 chances).



He rushed for over 100 yards in two games at home (27/129 and 26/132/1). Jacobs played the best over his final five games (97/459/2 – 4.7 yards per rush and 14 catches for 110 yards), possibly setting a higher bar for his output in 2022.



Fantasy outlook: The Raiders didn’t pick up Jacobs’ fifth-year option, putting him in a contract year. He ranks 22nd at running back in NFFC in the early draft season with an ADP of 45. In this year's draft, Las Vegas added RB Zamir White, pointing to more competition for touches on early downs for Jacobs. My conservative outlook for him is 1,150 combined yards in early June with eight to 10 scores and 40 catches.

