Over the past four seasons, Adams caught 432 passes for 5,310 yards and 47 touchdowns on 614 targets. He secured 70.4% chances while averaging 7.8 catches for 93 yards and 0.82 touchdowns over 57 games. Last year Adams finished with new tops in catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He gained over 100 yards in eight matchups (8/121, 12/132/1, 11/206/1, 7/115/2, 8/104, 10/121/2, 10/114/2, and 11/136/1).



Fantasy drafters have an interesting dilemma evaluating Adams after the change to Las Vegas. In his two years playing with Derek Carr in 2012 and 2013 at Fresno State, Adams caught 33 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 targets, while Carr passed for 9.187 yards with 89 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.



Fantasy outlook: Adams should surely improve the overall passing attack by the Raiders, and he does have previous chemistry with Derek Carr. However, I expect regression in his production while maintaining a 100-catch floor with about 1,250 yards and double-digit touchdowns. In early June, Adams ranked fourth at wide receiver with an ADP of 11 in the NFFC.

