In his eighth season with Las Vegas, Carr set career-highs in completions (428), pass attempts (626), and passing yards (4,804). On the downside, he finished below the league average in touchdowns (23) for the fourth time in five years and the most interceptions (14) in his time in the NFL.



His completion rate (68.7) has been a strength over the past four seasons while improving his yards per pass attempt over the last three years (7.9, 7.9, and 7.7). Carr passed for over 300 yards in seven of his 18 games (including the postseason), but he failed to throw more than two touchdowns in any matchup. Despite his low-scoring ability, Carr finished as the 12th-highest scoring quarterback (324.40) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. Before 2021 (40/108), he chipped in with some scores on the ground over the previous three seasons (24/47/1, 27/82/2, and 39/140/3).



Fantasy outlook: Carr has the tools and opportunity to pass for 5,000 yards with a chance to set a career-high in touchdowns (32 in 2015). In the National Fantasy Football Championship, he ranked 13th at quarterback in early June. I’d rather own Carr as an upside QB2 than settle for him as my starting QB if I get beat at the position.

