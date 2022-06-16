A year after setting career-highs in all areas in 2020 (1,508 combined yards with 10 touchdowns and 54 catches on 301 touches), Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery averaged 20.5 touches last year with regression in his yards per rush (3.8) and per catch (7.2). He gained over 20 yards on five of his 267 chances. Over his first four games, he gained over 100 yards rushing in two contests (16/108/1 and 23/106/2) before missing four games with a left knee injury. His value rushing the ball (156/540/4 – 3.5 yards per carry) declined when Montgomery returned over his final nine games. On the positive side, the Bears did get him more chances in the passing game (36/252 on 42 targets).



Fantasy outlook: I am concerned that Montgomery has a lingering ACL issue that may need surgery down the road. In mid-June, he has an ADP of 41 in the NFFC as the 19th running back selected. Chicago should give him a third-down opportunity with nearly 20 touches per game. Montgomery has an upside of 1,500 yards with eight to 10 touchdowns and 50 catches.

