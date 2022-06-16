In his second season in the NFL, Darnell Mooney led the Chicago Bears in catches (81), receiving yards (1,055), and targets (140). He finished 24th in wide receiver scoring (219.70) in PPR leagues. His best game in catches (12/126) came in Week 18. Mooney had three other showings with over 100 yards receiving (5/125, 5/121/1, and 5/123) with a floor of five catches in 12 matchups. His catch rate (57.9) needs work, but he ranked 11tth at wideout in targets.



Fantasy outlook: This season, Mooney will operate as the Bears’ WR1, meaning he should see more attention from defenses. His ability to challenge cornerback over the long field creates some big-game, and Justin Fields will air the ball out. His ADP (70) in mid-June in the NFFC ranks him 28th at wide receiver. Mooney brings a consistency factor, but his impact value looks marginal due to his lower ceiling in scoring. I’ll set his bar at about 85 catches for 1,100 yards and five scores.

