Fantasy
Tom Brady Joins Sports Illustrated to Discuss His Brief Retirement, the Mannings, and How He Became a Social Media Star
Justin Fields 2022 Fantasy Projections: Impressive Ceiling, Scary Floor

Inconsistent passing stats should have fantasy managers concerned.

In his rookie season with the Chicago BearsJustin Fields went 2-8 with more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (7). His completion rate (58.9) and yards per pass attempt (6.9) showed weakness, but he ran the ball well (72/420/2). Over his first six starts, Fields passed for over 210 yards in one matchup (291/1) while delivering only five combined scores. He missed time last in the season with an ankle issue and COVID-19.

Fields played for one of the best football programs in the NCAA in 2019 and 2020, and he did them proud by going 20-2 despite failing to win a national championship. He passed for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Fields finished his college career with 260 rushes for 1,133 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He has been a great player in high school and college. However, Ohio State hasn’t produced a winning NFL starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era, which may be a strike against his ceiling.

Despite some impressive stats, Fields does come with knocks from some NFL scouts. He needs to improve his pre-snap reads when facing the blitz, plus show more quickness in his release under duress. His strengths come from his toughness and playmaking ability while having the base to escape the pocket after getting hit. Fields takes what the defense gives him as a runner, which gains value at the goal line.

His arm has the strength to make all the NFL throws. Fields plays well when asked to throw on the run. Reading defenses is the most significant area of growth needed.

Fantasy outlook: Fields is the 17th-ranked quarterback in the National Fantasy Football Championship. I don’t respect his pass-catching talent, plus his ceiling scoring looks relatively low. With 17 starts, 4,000 combined yards would be a lot to ask, and he won’t beat the league average in touchdowns. Fields is a game manager who needs more time to develop.

