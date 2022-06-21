Over the first two games, Dalvin Cook gained 252 combined yards with one score and eight catches, pointing to an exciting season. Unfortunately, he missed two of the next three weeks with an ankle issue, leading to empty stats in Week 4 (44 yards with two catches). Cook gained 536 combined yards over his next five starts with two touchdowns and 15 catches. A shoulder issue and COVID-19 cost him another two weeks. Cook delivered his only impact game (27/205/2 with one catch for 17 yards) in Week 14. In most of his full games, the Vikings had him on the field for over 75% of their snaps.



Fantasy outlook: Cook is a talented back who averaged close to 23 touches over his previous 41 starts. Over the last four years, he missed 13 games while only seeing action in four games in his rookie season in 2017 due to an ACL injury. In the NFFC in mid-June, he had an ADP of 10 as the sixth running back drafted. With 14 games played, Cook should still have 300 touches, leading to 1,500 yards and at least 12 scores. However, to reach lead stud status, Cook must be on the field for all 17 games.

