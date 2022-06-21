Skip to main content
Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints Unveil New Designs
Justin Jefferson 2022 Fantasy Projections: There's No Stopping Him

Death, taxes and Justin Jefferson. This young talent can't be denied.

Over Justin Jefferson’s first 33 games with the Vikings, he caught 196 passes for 3,032 yards and 17 touchdowns on 292 targets. He already has 50 catches of 20 yards or more (25.5%), with nine receptions reaching the 40-yard mark. At this point in his career, Jefferson averaged 5.9 catches for 92 yards and 0.52 touchdowns or 18.22 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Last year he gained over 100 yards in seven matchups while having a floor of six catches in 11 of 17 starts. Jefferson finished fourth in wide receiver scoring (332.55) with two impact games (8/169/2 and 11/182/1). His 167 targets in 2021 ranked fourth in the league.

Fantasy outlook: The coin toss many fantasy drafters will consider this summer is whether to draft Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase. Jefferson appears to have the higher consistency rating based on competition for targets, while Chase plays in a better all-around offense. Jefferson's ADP (4) in the NFFC in mid-June ranks him second at wide receiver. His next step appears to be 120 catches for 1,800 yards and a floor of 12 scores.

