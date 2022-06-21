Skip to main content
Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints Unveil New Designs
Kirk Cousins 2022 Fantasy Projections: Mr. Replacement Level

Solid production isn't so bad, is it? You could do worse.

Over the past two seasons, Kirk Cousins ranked 11th and 10th in fantasy scoring (366.95 and 352.35) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. His floor has been 4,200 passing yards in three of his previous four years while offering minimal value in the run game (44/123/1, 31/63/1, 32/156/1, and 29/115/1) over this span. Since arriving in Minnesota, he has a 33-29-1 record with strength in his completion rate (68.3). Cousins averaged 32 touchdowns with the Vikings while sitting out two games.

Last year, he passed for over 300 yards in six matchups, but Cousins finished with only one impact game (32.25 fantasy points). On his down days, he scored fewer than 20.00 fantasy points in six outings, four of which with less than 225 yards passing.

Fantasy outlook: Cousins has one of the best young wide receivers in the game, and WR Adan Thielen has the talent to be a top 18 wideout if he can stay on the field for 17 games. The development of their WR3 and TE Irv Smith remains critical to pushing higher in the quarterback rankings. In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, fantasy drafters rank Cousins 15th at quarterback. The same with a steady feel makes him more of a top-end QB2 than a difference-maker. I expect about 4,500 combined yards with close to two scores per game.

Minnesota Vikings
