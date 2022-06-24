Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Daniel Jones Talks Upcoming NFL Season
Daniel Jones Talks Upcoming NFL Season

Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Fantasy Projections: Temper Expectations

All-purpose threat will have tough time matching his 2021 breakout season.

From 2018-20, the Patriots and Bears gave Cardarrelle Patterson a chance to prove his worth in the run game. He gained 563 yards on 123 carries with two rushing touchdowns while also adding 53 catches for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

The Falcons handed him their lead running back job last season, leading to 1,166 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 52 catches on 205 touches. Patterson finished ninth in running back scoring (234.7) in PPR formats despite his season-ending with four minimal games (4.3, 8.4, 7.2, 2.2 fantasy points), with the only hint of an injury (ankle) coming in mid-November.

His edge came in the passing game (38/459/5 on 47 targets) over his first eight matchups, highlighted by his exceptional 12.1 yards per catch. Patterson gained only 3.8 yards on his 73 carries for 278 yards and two scores over this span. The Falcons gave him 52 touches from Weeks 12-14 (290 yards with three touchdowns and seven catches).

Despite his success, Patterson only had three games with 60% or more of Atlanta’s running back snaps.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy outlook: In the high-stakes market in late June, Patterson is the 35th running back off the table with an ADP of 98, showing that most fantasy drafters don’t believe in him repeating. Defenses seemed to catch up with him late in the season in the passing game. At best, he’ll work as a change of pace back in the run game with a chance to see the bulk of pass-catching targets on passing downs.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

YOU MAY LIKE

The two most improved teams in the NFL: Joey Bosa's Chargers and Lamar Jackson's Ravens
NFL

2022 NFL Offseason: Best and Worst Moves, MVPs and More

Our take on which teams hired the best coaches, signed and drafted the best players and who we’d pick first in fantasy drafts.

By Albert Breer and Conor Orr
USC wide receiver Drake London after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Fantasy

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Fantasy Outlook: London Calling

First-round pick Drake London joins Kyle Pitts in offense that is rebuilding in the post-Matt Ryan era.

By Shawn Childs
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota during the team’s OTAs.
Play
Fantasy

Marcus Mariota 2022 Fantasy Projections: Second Chance in Atlanta

The former Heisman Trophy winner has the talent to be better than he’s shown in recent years.

By Shawn Childs
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8)
Play
Fantasy

Kyle Pitts 2022 Fantasy Projections: Falcons’ No. 1 Target

After solid rookie season, Pitts is ready to take his spot among elite fantasy tight ends.

By Shawn Childs
Tina Charles driving to the hoop with the text overlay The Plan Changed
Play
WNBA

Tina Charles Always Adapts

When Brittney Griner was detained, it was—among many other, far bigger concerns—a wrench in the plan of the Mercury, which, with the addition of the underrated Charles, expected to be a title contender again this season.

By Robert O'Connell
Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) is congratulated following his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.
Play
Betting

NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 Betting Preview

The Avalanche are one game away from a title. Can they close out Game 5?

By Frankie Taddeo
Photos of Vikings fullback C.J. Ham and 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner.
NFL

Every NFC Team’s Most Underrated Player

From linemen to the secondary to a fullback and even one QB, here is one player on every NFC team that doesn’t get as much credit as they deserve.

By Conor Orr
Tampa Bay Rays infielders Isaac Paredes, Taylor Walls, Ji-Man Choi and Vidal Brujan, from left, wait during a pitching change in the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0.
MLB

The Rays Need Front Office Creativity Once Again

Always on the cutting edge, Tampa Bay has a new problem to solve: how to value the wild card slots.

By Stephanie Apstein