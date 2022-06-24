From 2018-20, the Patriots and Bears gave Cardarrelle Patterson a chance to prove his worth in the run game. He gained 563 yards on 123 carries with two rushing touchdowns while also adding 53 catches for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

The Falcons handed him their lead running back job last season, leading to 1,166 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 52 catches on 205 touches. Patterson finished ninth in running back scoring (234.7) in PPR formats despite his season-ending with four minimal games (4.3, 8.4, 7.2, 2.2 fantasy points), with the only hint of an injury (ankle) coming in mid-November.

His edge came in the passing game (38/459/5 on 47 targets) over his first eight matchups, highlighted by his exceptional 12.1 yards per catch. Patterson gained only 3.8 yards on his 73 carries for 278 yards and two scores over this span. The Falcons gave him 52 touches from Weeks 12-14 (290 yards with three touchdowns and seven catches).

Despite his success, Patterson only had three games with 60% or more of Atlanta’s running back snaps.

Fantasy outlook: In the high-stakes market in late June, Patterson is the 35th running back off the table with an ADP of 98, showing that most fantasy drafters don’t believe in him repeating. Defenses seemed to catch up with him late in the season in the passing game. At best, he’ll work as a change of pace back in the run game with a chance to see the bulk of pass-catching targets on passing downs.

