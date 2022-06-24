Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Alvin Kamara ‘Bracing for’ Six-Game Suspension, per Report

Saints superstar running back Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery in Las Vegas back during Pro Bowl weekend in February. He faces felony charges after the incident.

While his next hearing is not until August, according to ProFootballTalk, it sounds as if there is some indication as to what his penalty from the league will be. Citing a league source, Mike Florio reports that Kamara is “bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks,” with the “only question” being when the suspension is handed down.

Kamara was arrested and held on $5,000 bail after a person alleged that he was attacked at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, Feb. 5. He was arrested after playing in the Pro Bowl the following day. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The two-time All-Pro running back is New Orleans’s top offensive weapon. Based on the report, he could miss games against all three of the team’s NFC South rivals—the Falcons, Buccaneers and Panthers—as well as a trip to London against the Vikings, and home games against the Seahawks and AFC champion Bengals if the suspension begins Week 1.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network. 

Breaking
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

YOU MAY LIKE

kyrie irving
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Expected to Opt In, Look for New Team

Irving has a $36.9 million player option for 2022–23.

By Nick Selbe
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to forward Paolo Banchero (5) during a practice session.
Play
NBA

Paolo Banchero Gets Special Message From Coach K at Draft

The former Duke forward was selected first in Thursday night’s draft by the Orlando Magic.

By Madison Williams
Jabari Smith drives with the ball for Auburn.
NBA

Rockets Take Auburn’s Jabari Smith With No. 3 Pick in Draft

The Tigers star has found a new home in Houston.

By Joseph Salvador
chet holmgren
Play
NBA

Chet Holmgren Goes No. 2 to Thunder in 2022 NBA Draft

The skilled seven-footer will head to Oklahoma City after starring at Gonzaga.

By Nick Selbe
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sweat flies through the air as Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
NBA

Paolo Banchero Goes No. 1 Overall to Magic in NBA Draft

The 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year will go from leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four to helping Orlando rebuild.

By Madeline Coleman
justin herbert
NFL

Justin Herbert Says Chargers Haven’t Discussed Extension

The star quarterback has thrown for 69 touchdowns and nearly 10,000 yards during his first two seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to guard Kyrie Irving (11).
NBA

Report: Durant Hasn’t Told Nets He’ll Request Trade If Irving Leaves

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Brooklyn forward may remain with the Nets even if his co-star is traded.

By Madison Williams
Jun 23, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels center fielder TJ McCants (16), shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (7), first baseman Tim Elko (25), second baseman Peyton Chatagnier (1) and left fielder Kevin Graham (35) celebrate after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks to advance to the final series of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.
College

Men’s College World Series Championship Matchup Is Set

The Rebels were the last team picked for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and have now reached the finals for the first time.

By Associated Press