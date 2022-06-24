Saints superstar running back Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery in Las Vegas back during Pro Bowl weekend in February. He faces felony charges after the incident.

While his next hearing is not until August, according to ProFootballTalk, it sounds as if there is some indication as to what his penalty from the league will be. Citing a league source, Mike Florio reports that Kamara is “bracing for a suspension of at least six weeks,” with the “only question” being when the suspension is handed down.

Kamara was arrested and held on $5,000 bail after a person alleged that he was attacked at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, Feb. 5. He was arrested after playing in the Pro Bowl the following day.

The two-time All-Pro running back is New Orleans’s top offensive weapon. Based on the report, he could miss games against all three of the team’s NFC South rivals—the Falcons, Buccaneers and Panthers—as well as a trip to London against the Vikings, and home games against the Seahawks and AFC champion Bengals if the suspension begins Week 1.

