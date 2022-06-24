Skip to main content
Daniel Jones Talks Upcoming NFL Season

Marcus Mariota 2022 Fantasy Projections: Second Chance in Atlanta

The former Heisman Trophy winner has the talent to be better than he’s shown in recent years.

The Titans selected Marcus Mariota with the second overall pick in 2015. He went 27-28 over the next four seasons, with one playoff appearance (2017). Mariota gained 3,875 combined yards in his best season (2016), with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His yards per pass attempt (7.5) graded with Tennessee while also offering help as a runner (242/1,399/11). Over the last two years, he had a backup role for the Raiders (18-for-30 for 405 combined yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Now he gets another shot to start with the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy outlook: In the National Fantasy Football Championship. Mariota is the 30th-ranked quarterback as fantasy drafters wait to see if he earns the starting gig. His ability to help in the run game helps his floor, and Mariota has two developing receiving options (Drake London and Kyle Pitts). For now, he’s only a matchup option if the Falcons' offense shows a pulse early in the season. I’ll keep an open mind as t5he former Heisman Trophy winner has the talent to be much better in his second dance in the NFL.

