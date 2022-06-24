Skip to main content
Fantasy
Kyle Pitts 2022 Fantasy Projections: Falcons’ No. 1 Target

After solid rookie season, Pitts is ready to take his spot among elite fantasy tight ends.

The Atlanta Falcons had Kyle Pitts on the field for 72.8% of their plays last season. He posted two impact games (9/119/1 and 7/163) with one other matchup (6/102) with over 100 yards receiving. However, over his final 11 contests, the Falcons failed to give him more than seven targets in any game. His catch rate (61.8) came in lower than expected while gaining an impressive 15.1 yards per catch.

After showing growth in his sophomore season (54/649/5) at Florida, Pitts dominated over eight games (43/770/12) in 2020. His season started with an explosive showing against Mississippi (8/170/4) and ended with three more strong outings (5/99/3, 7/128, 7/129/1). Then, in early November, he took a nasty hit that led to a concussion and surgery on his nose, costing him a couple of games.

Pitts came to the NFL with a big wide receiver feel while showing the ability to play inside or outside. He ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash at the Gators’ pro day while also bench pressing 225 pounds 22 times. Pitts offers an impact feel to the tight end position when pairing his speed to the edge he already has in size (6’6” and 245 pounds). His next area of improvement will come as a blocker, which will come with more bulk and better technique.

Fantasy outlook: In 2022, Pitts is Atlanta's clear-cut top receiving option. He ranks third at tight end in June in the NFFC with an ADP of 36. His natural progression should be 85 catches for 1,200 yards and growth in scoring.

