Leonard Fournette 2022 Fantasy Projections: Please Put Respect (PPR) On His Name
Tom Brady Joins Sports Illustrated to Discuss His Brief Retirement, the Mannings, and How He Became a Social Media Star

Leonard Fournette 2022 Fantasy Projections: Please Put Respect (PPR) On His Name

In this high-powered offense, Fournette deserves more credit than he's been given.

Tampa Bay didn’t give Leonard Fournette the lion’s share of touches until Week 4 after a slow start to the season (169 combined yards with 12 catches on 36 touches). Over the next 10 weeks, he gained over 100 combined yards in five matchups while averaging 19.7 touches. He finished sixth in running back scoring (255.60) in PPR leagues with two impact games (30.70 and 44.10 fantasy points).

In Week 15, Fournette suffered a hamstring injury, leading to an early exit and three more missed games in the regular season. When he returned in the second week of the postseason, Fournette gained 107 combined yards with two scores and nine catches.

Despite his success in the passing game (69/454/2), he gained short yards per catch (6.6) for the third straight season (6.9 in 2019 and 6.5 in 2020). Fournette had a floor of five catches in nine of his 15 games played (including the playoffs).

Fantasy outlook: Over his five years in the NFL, Fournette played well in odd seasons while averaging 21.2 touches. He has never played an entire year (18 missed games). The latest offseason report suggests Fournette is coming into camp at 240 lbs. with a goal to lose between 10 to 15 lbs. over the summer. His ADP (26) in the NFFC in late June ranks him as the 14th running back. Fournette plays in an offense that should create double-digit scores and plenty of action in the passing game. In addition, Brady trusts him in pass protection. At a minimum, he should receive 300 touches with 1,400 yards, a dozen touchdowns, and 60 catches if Fournette can play at least 16 games.

