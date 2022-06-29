Skip to main content
Mike Evans 2022 Fantasy Projections: The 1,000-Yard Man

In eight seasons, the star receiver has eight straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Tampa gave Evans 223 targets over the past two seasons with Tom Brady behind center. He extended his streak with 1,000 yards receiving to eight seasons while setting a career-high in touchdowns (14) last year. Despite his success, Evans averaged more targets (9.6) from 2015 to 2018 over 62 games compared to seven per week over his previous 32 starts.

He gained over 100 yards in two matchups (8/106 and 6/113/2) in the regular season while setting up his game in the postseason (9/117/1 and 8/119/2). Additionally, in PPR formats, Evans scored over 20.00 fantasy points in five other contests (24.50, 31.60, 20.30, 21.10, and 26.90). He played through back and hamstring issues late in the season.

With three more productive years, Evans should rank in the top 25 all-time in receiving yards (9,301 – 59th).

Fantasy outlook: Evans can’t help but see a bump of about 20% in targets this year. Tampa will continue to rank highly in the league in passing attempts, and their wideout will see the bulk of the action. He has an ADP of 29 in the NFFC in the early draft season as the 10th wide receiver. I’ll raise his bar to 90 catches for 1,300 yards and a dozen scores or about 16.50 fantasy points. Evans has six missed games in his career, helping his reliability factor.

