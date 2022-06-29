Tom Brady leads in career passing yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624). He has a 243-73 record with seven Super Bowl titles while winning 10 games or more in 19 of his 20 full seasons, including the last 17 years (Brady only played one game in 2008). He has never had a losing season in his pro career.

Last season Brady led in completions (485), pass attempts (719), passing yards (5,316), and passing touchdowns (43). In his two seasons in Tampa, he averaged 301 passing yards with 88 combined scores. Brady gained over 300 yards in 10 of his 19 plays while completing 75 passes of 20 yards or more.

Fantasy outlook: Better against Brady in his career has been a losing proposition. The loss of Rob Gronkowski and a slow start expected by Chris Godwin points to regression in his passing yards and touchdowns. In the National Fantasy Football Championship, he is the 12th-ranked quarterback, pricing-in his potential step back in production. Besides a four-game suspension in 2016, Brady hasn’t missed a start due to an injury since 2008. I’m setting his bar at about 4,700 yards with 34 touchdowns.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:



• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Outlook

• Fantasy Projections: Leonard Fournette

• Fantasy Projections: Mike Evans

• Fantasy Football Sleepers

• Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers

• Fantasy Case Against Michael Thomas

• Fantasy Case Against Cordarrelle Patterson

• Fantasy Case Against Amon-Ra St. Brown

• Fantasy Case Against Diontae Johnson

• Fantasy Case Against Deebo Samuel

• Best Ball Value Targets Based on ADP

• The Replacements: Falcons Have Holes to Fill

• Ten Possible First-Time NFL Pro Bowlers in 2022