Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
NFL Offseason Moves Report Cards
NFL Offseason Moves Report Cards

Cam Akers 2022 Fantasy Projections: Upside Galore In Potent Offense

The featured back is healthy and could feast in the red zone and around the goal-line.

Over the first 11 weeks in 2020, Cam Akers offered emptiness in the fantasy market leading to 228 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches on 53 touches while missing two games with a rib injury. However, he flashed in Week 12 (9/84/1), creating a starting job down the stretch.

From Week 13 through the second round of the playoffs, over six games, the Los Angeles Rams gave Akers 23.8 touches per start. He gained 708 combined yards with three scores and 11 catches, highlighted by two matchups (194 combined yards with two catches and 176 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches). He missed Week 16 with an ankle issue.

Unfortunately, an Achilles injury before the season led to only eight touches in Week 18 for 13 yards with three catches. The Rams tried to get Akers going in the postseason, but he struggled in the run game (54/151/0 – 2.8 yards per carry) while picking up five catches for 62 yards. He also battled a shoulder issue in the playoffs.

Fantasy outlook: Despite a blank resume in 2021, Akers ranks 15th at running back in the early draft season in the NFFC with an ADP of 29. The Rams remain reluctant to feature their backs in the passing game, creating a lower ceiling for Akers. In addition, Darrell Henderson isn’t going away without an injury. Based on last year, there are only about 440 chances for the Rams’ running backs. I set Akers at 225 carries and 30 catches, putting him on a path for 1,150 combined yards with double-digit scores while understanding he plays in an offense that could create many more chances.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Outlook
Fantasy Projections: Matthew Stafford
Fantasy Projections: Cooper Kupp
Fantasy Football Sleepers
Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Fantasy Case Against James Conner
Fantasy Case Against Michael Thomas
Fantasy Case Against Cordarrelle Patterson
Best Ball Value Targets Based on ADP
The Replacements: Falcons Have Holes to Fill
Football No Longer Mimics War, but That’s O.K.

Fantasy/Betting
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to pass interference in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of Super Bowl LVI.
Play
Fantasy

Matthew Stafford 2022 Fantasy Projections

Improving upon a Super Bowl season is possible in this excellent offense.

By Shawn Childs
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores on a 70-yaard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
Fantasy

Cooper Kupp Fantasy Projections

Underestimate this star receiver at your own peril; Kupp will feast again in 2022.

By Shawn Childs
SI Daily Cover: Big Moves Only
More Sports

The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler

Ryuichi Yamamoto left Japan after a match-fixing scandal led to his retirement from organized sumo. Now he’s carving out a career in Hollywood.

By Alex Prewitt
Kevin Durant
Play
NBA

Potential Kevin Durant Trade Will Define Sean Marks Legacy

The Nets GM has set a high price for Durant. Will he get what he wants?

By Chris Mannix
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the Ligue 1 match against RC Strasbourg.
Soccer

PSG to Name Galtier as Manager After Dismissing Pochettino

The club is expected to make the move official as soon as Tuesday.

By Associated Press
Twins pitcher Griffin Jax prepares to throw the ball to White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock (July 4, 2022)
MLB

Twins Turn First 8-5 Triple Play in MLB History

White Sox manager Tony La Russa appeared to be in shock afterwards.

By Jelani Scott
Players and fans pause for a moment of silence for the victims of the Highland Park shooting before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
More Sports

Chicago Sports Teams Release Statements in Wake of Mass Shooting

Organizations around the city offered condolences to those impacted by Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.

By Jelani Scott
Alex Morgan
Soccer

Alex Morgan Lifts USWNT to Win Over Haiti on July 4

The American striker scored twice to lead the U.S. to victory in Mexico.

By Associated Press