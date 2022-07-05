Over the first 11 weeks in 2020, Cam Akers offered emptiness in the fantasy market leading to 228 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches on 53 touches while missing two games with a rib injury. However, he flashed in Week 12 (9/84/1), creating a starting job down the stretch.

From Week 13 through the second round of the playoffs, over six games, the Los Angeles Rams gave Akers 23.8 touches per start. He gained 708 combined yards with three scores and 11 catches, highlighted by two matchups (194 combined yards with two catches and 176 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches). He missed Week 16 with an ankle issue.

Unfortunately, an Achilles injury before the season led to only eight touches in Week 18 for 13 yards with three catches. The Rams tried to get Akers going in the postseason, but he struggled in the run game (54/151/0 – 2.8 yards per carry) while picking up five catches for 62 yards. He also battled a shoulder issue in the playoffs.

Fantasy outlook: Despite a blank resume in 2021, Akers ranks 15th at running back in the early draft season in the NFFC with an ADP of 29. The Rams remain reluctant to feature their backs in the passing game, creating a lower ceiling for Akers. In addition, Darrell Henderson isn’t going away without an injury. Based on last year, there are only about 440 chances for the Rams’ running backs. I set Akers at 225 carries and 30 catches, putting him on a path for 1,150 combined yards with double-digit scores while understanding he plays in an offense that could create many more chances.

